Parvathy Thiruvothu hangs out with Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Alaya F; teases new project. See pics

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu took to Instagram on Monday to share glimpses of what appeared to be a fun night out with Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Alaya F, Ashish Vidyarthi, and others in Mumbai. She posted numerous selfies taken through the night, teasing her upcoming project with Hrithik. Take a look. Parvathy Thiruvothu posted pictures with Alaya F, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and others.

Parvathy Thiruvothu hangs out with Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad

Parvathy posted numerous selfies which saw her dressed in a dark outfit and Hrithik dressed in white. “Team looking real good for The Storm that’s brewing. Ready to roll!” she wrote, posting the pics on Instagram. One picture shows Parvathy, Hrithik and Saba all smiles as they pose for pictures together and another seems to be of the whole team of their upcoming project. Rrama Sharma, Srishti Shrivastava, Eshaan Roshan, Ashish, Alaya, and others also feature in the pictures. Numerous fans left comments under the post with heart emojis and calling it a ‘happy moment’.

About Storm

Hrithik is geared up to make his debut as a producer under HRX Films headed by Eshaan. Titled Storm, the thriller web series is being made for Prime Video and will be set in Mumbai. Making the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) last week, Hrithik wrote, “My 25th year in the Indian Entertainment Industry has given me yet another debut, this time as a producer with our production house @HRXFilms headed by @RoshanEshaan.”

He also added, “To the exceptionally talented Ajitpal Singh, I cannot wait for the world to see what you have crafted. To Eshaan, my brother & the force behind HRX Films, I've seen you relentlessly chase this story since the last 4 years. I'm incredibly proud of you and thank you, for all that you do everyday. To all my actors, I'm excited to see you'll on set, soon. Thank you for joining us on this journey. To my audience, this one is for you, with all our love & passion.”

Storm features Parvathy, Alaya, Srishti, Rrama, and Saba in the lead roles. Ajitpal Singh of Tabbar-fame is directing it.