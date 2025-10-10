Hrithik Roshan to make OTT debut as producer with new thriller series, to star Saba Azad and Alaya F

Actor Hrithik Roshan is all set to make his debut as a producer in the OTT space. On Friday, it was announced that Hrithik is teaming with Prime Video for a thriller series set in Mumbai, titled Storm. It will be a collaboration with Hrithik Roshan and his banner HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions. Hrithik Roshan and Prime Video India has teamed up for an upcoming project.

About the show

The series will be created and directed by Ajitpal Singh. The story has been written by Ajitpal Singh, Francois Lunel, and Swati Das. Storm has a cast that is led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad. Storm is billed as a high-stakes thriller drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai.

What Hrithik said

Talking about the project, Hrithik said, "Storm presented me with the perfect opportunity to make my debut as a producer in the streaming space, and Prime Video, with its proven record of bringing exceptional stories to life, was an instinctive choice. What drew me to Storm was the compelling world that Ajitpal has created. The story is raw, layered, and powerful, with unforgettable characters which will be essayed by incredibly talented actors. This series has the potential to resonate with audiences not just in India but across the globe, and I'm excited for viewers worldwide to experience its captivating narrative on Prime Video.”

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, APAC & MENA, Prime Video, said in a statement, "At Prime Video, we remain steadfast in our commitment to championing extraordinary talent - both on-screen and behind the scenes, to deliver compelling narratives that resonate with audiences globally. Hrithik Roshan is one of Indian cinema's most distinguished creative forces, and our collaboration with him and HRX Films is a significant milestone that exemplifies our dedication to excellence in storytelling. Storm marks the beginning of a dynamic collaboration, paving the way for more exciting projects ahead. The development process of this series has been remarkably rewarding, with Hrithik's distinctive artistic vision and Eshaan Roshan’s dynamic energy and unwavering commitment enriching the narrative. Storm brings together powerful women protagonists and a gripping story that we’re confident will resonate with audiences across the world.”

The series begins production soon. A release date is expected to be announced later.