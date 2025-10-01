Hrithik Roshan drops unseen mushy pics with GF Saba Azad on their 4th anniversary: ‘Like walking through life with you’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad, are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. Over the years, their bond has often made headlines, from family gatherings to red-carpet appearances. Recently, Hrithik and Saba completed four years together, and to mark the special milestone, Hrithik treated fans to a heartfelt social media post celebrating their romance. Hrithik Roshan wraps girlfriend Saba Azad in his arms in love-filled picture.

Hrithik Roshan's love-filled post for Saba Azad

On Wednesday, Hrithik shared a carousel of intimate and love-filled moments with Saba on Instagram. The pictures perfectly captured the essence of their relationship, playful, cosy and affectionate. From partying together and sneaking in adorable selfies, to celebrating birthdays at midnight and travelling the world hand in hand, the photo series was a montage of their happiest memories. One striking image showed Hrithik hugging Saba from behind, while another captured a tender moment where Saba, wrapped in his arms, dozed off peacefully on his chest as Hrithik smiled for a selfie. Fans couldn’t get enough of these glimpses into their private world.

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik captioned them, “Like walking through life with you… happy 4, partner,” and added hashtags like curious souls, love is learning, and together is better. Hrithik’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, dropped a comment saying, “So happy for you both,” while his cousin Pashmina called the post, “Adorbs.” Fans too flooded the comments section — one wrote, “Perfect for each other,” while another cheekily said, “Saba, which God did you pray to that you got him (damn lucky gurlll).” Yet another fan gushed, “The fifth photo is everything. Congrats! Our Hrtk found his soulmate.”

About Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's relationship

Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. However, they both divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. In 2022, Hrithik made his relationship with Saba Azad public by sharing a picture with her on social media. Since then, they have been quite vocal about their relationship and often shared pictures from their vacations together.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's recent work

Hrithik was most recently seen in War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also featured Jr NTR in lead role alongside Kiara Advani. The sixth instalment in YRF spy universe received mixed-to-negative reviews from the critics and earned only ₹ 364.35 crore worldwide at the box office. He will next be making his directorial debut with Krrish 3.

Saba, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Songs of Paradise. The film also featured Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani in lead roles along with Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, she is also a part of Anurag Kashyap's thriller crime drama, Bandar. The film stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles alongside Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Raj B. Shetty and Riddhi Sen in supporting roles. The film premiered at 2025 Toronto International Film Festival but is yet to be released in theatres.