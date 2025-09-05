Hrithik Roshan praises girlfriend Saba Azad for Songs of Paradise, reveals seeing her struggle: ‘You deserve the world’

Actor Hrithik Roshan penned an appreciation note for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, over her performance in her latest film, Songs of Paradise. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Hrithik shared a bunch of stills featuring Saba Azad from the film. He called Saba an "incredible artist" who deserves "all the applause coming your way." The actor also shared that he has seen Saba's "struggle and helplessness." Hrithik Roshan recalled watching Saba Azad's film many months ago.

Hrithik Roshan lauds Songs Of Paradise

Hrithik recalled watching the film many months ago and being touched by it. He wrote, “The genuine praise I'm hearing all around for the makers, technicians and artists associated with Songs of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago, and I remember being touched to my core.”

"Tears that filled me up with such deep love, especially for the character of Zeba. The humongous applause this movie is getting today has restored my infallible faith in the universe. You get what you deserve. And you @sabazad for the incredible artiste you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way," he added.

Hrithik wrote about the struggle Saba went through

The actor talked about Saba's struggle in her career and how she deserves "the world." "I have seen your struggle, the helplessness, the frustrations, the agony that so many amazing artistes suffer from - of craving the basic right to opportunity that genuine talent deserves in a business that demands 'followers' before the 'actor'. Which is why today I feel the lightness of unbridled joy watching you get what you deserve. And you, my love, deserve the world and more," Hrithik further wrote.

"This performance goes down as my top 10 performances ever. Rock on, baby (man and woman dancing emojis). My heart is full. I love you (red heart emoji)," concluded his note.

About Songs Of Paradise

Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, Songs of Paradise also stars Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, and Lillete Dubey. Created by Danish Renzu, Songs of Paradise is inspired by the music, life, and journey of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum. The movie premiered on Prime Video on August 29.