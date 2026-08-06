R Madhavan is proud that his friend Vijay is now chief minister of Tamil Nadu, says this about his future in politics

When Ravikumar mentioned that it was heartening to see someone who was part of the film industry rise to such a powerful position, Madhavan agreed and said, “Yes, to see the political landscape change so quickly and to see how it's possible has given us the belief that change can happen. I know Vijay very well. I can proudly say that my friend Vijay has become CM Vijay.”

Madhavan spoke to filmmaker KS Ravikumar as part of the promotions for his upcoming film, GDN. The duo spoke about everything from politics to cinema in the interview. When asked to weigh in on the present-day politics in TN after Vijay became the CM, Madhavan remarked that ‘lot of good things are happening’.

Since actor Vijay not only won the elections with his own party but also became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, it seems to have renewed interest among stars who want to switch fields in the future. While R Madhavan is happy that his friend brought about a change in the state, here’s what he said when asked whether he also plans to follow in his footsteps.

The filmmaker also mentioned the previous ruling party, DMK, which saw actor Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy CM of the state. “When Inban was four years old, I recall him sitting on my lap and taking photos. He has also become such a big shot today. I’m really proud. If the politics is healthy and they do good for the people, then I'll be really happy,” he added, talking about Udhayanidhi’s son.

Madhavan on joining politics Madhavan spoke about his view on politics and said, “Politics is a very double-edged sword. You'll get scolded even if you do well, and you'll get scolded even if you make mistakes. No matter what you do, there will be one group that looks at it negatively.”

When Ravikumar said it looked like the actor was interested in politics, he immediately shut it down with “Absolutely no interest.” He also explained why, adding, “Not at all. We need to have the thought of service in our minds. Today, the thought of authority has gone. I don't have that. I don't want to lead the people and become the Chief Minister. I am selfish that way.”

He added that he would rather contribute to society in his own manner. “I will continue doing good that I know. From the beginning, I haven't had a proper understanding of politics. I know I should respect the person who has been elected democratically,” he added.

Madhavan’s next Tamil film, GDN, will be released in theatres on August 7. The film is based on the life of Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu.