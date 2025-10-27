GDN first look teaser: R Madhavan looks unrecognisable as ‘Edison of India’ GD Naidu in new biopic

Actor R Madhavan has unveiled the first look teaser of his upcoming film GDN. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Madhavan shared a video in which he starred as 'Edison of India' GD Naidu. GDN first look teaser: Fans in awe of R Madhavan as GD Naidu.

R Madhavan looks unrecognisable in GDN

The actor looked unrecognisable in the biopic of the "self-taught engineer and industrial pioneer." In the 43-second-long video, Madhavan as Naidu is seen working. The actor captioned the post, "The spirit of G.D.NAIDU is now officially unveiled. A story of unmatched vision, towering ambition, and unwavering resolve. We proudly present the First Look Teaser of GDN."

The video was shared on Varghese Moolan Pictures' YouTube channel with the caption, "Unveiling the legacy! R Madhavan transforms into G.D. Naidu, the self-taught engineer and industrial pioneer often called the 'Edison of India'. Presenting the first look of GDN - a story that needs to be told."

Fans in awe of actor's transformation

Reacting to the teaser, a fan said, “Omg you surpass each set standard, each time Madhavan! Waiting for another extraordinary one.” A comment read, “Some people chase awards. For R Madhavan, they're just patiently waiting. #NationalAward.”

A person wrote, “I can’t believe my eyes. It’s such a stunning and wonderful shock for me.” “What greatness is this. What a look. What creativity," wrote an Instagram user. A social media user commented, "At first glance, I swear it’s a masterpiece. Maddy’s gaze tells a whole story. Maddy always outdoes himself. What magic.”

About GDN

The film is written and directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan of Varghese Moolan Pictures, and R Madhavan and Sarita Madhavan of Tricolour Films.

The film also stars Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Thambi Ramaiah, and Vinay Rai, among others. The filming is currently in progress. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in Summer 2026. The music is by Govind Vasantha.

A part of the press note read, "GD Naidu's monumental contributions to innovation, science, and public service cemented his place in Indian history. Known widely as the 'Edison of India' and the 'Wealth Creator of Coimbatore,' his enduring legacy is honoured not just through this film, but also by having the longest bridge in Tamil Nadu named after him."