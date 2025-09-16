When Hrithik Roshan left Priyanka Chopra in splits with a sly dig at Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's height. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is known for serving up spicy revelations from Bollywood celebrities. The show debuted in 2004 and has since aired eight seasons over a span of 21 years. During the second season, Hrithik Roshan appeared on the talk show with Priyanka Chopra and took a sly dig at Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s height. When Hrithik Roshan revealed who he wanted to work with between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan,

During the rapid-fire round, when Karan Johar asked Hrithik, “Aamir or Salman, which actor would you like to work with more?” Hrithik replied, “Well, they’re both the same height. Either.” His response left Karan Johar shocked, while Priyanka Chopra couldn’t stop laughing.

Hrithik made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000, by which time Salman Khan and Aamir Khan had already established themselves as stars. Salman began his career as a supporting actor in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi before rising to fame with his lead role in Maine Pyaar Kiya. Aamir first worked as a child actor in his uncle Nasir Hussain’s film Yaadon Ki Baaraat and later rose to fame with his first lead role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. All three became overnight sensations with their debut films and are now among the most bankable actors in Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s upcoming films

Hrithik was most recently seen in War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also marked Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut and earned ₹364.34 crore worldwide. He will now be donning the director’s hat for his upcoming film, Krrish 4.

Salman is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama also stars Chitrangada Singh and is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. Aamir, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his upcoming production, a romantic drama starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is titled Mere Raho and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 12 December.