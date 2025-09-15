‘You and Salman Khan are alike’: Farah Khan compares Baba Ramdev to superstar during visit to his ashram

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited Baba Ramdev’s ashram in Haridwar for the latest episode of her cooking vlog. The visit turned into a delightful exchange full of wit, warmth, and unexpected Bollywood references. Filmmaker Farah Khan visited Baba Ramdev's ashram for her cooking vlog, engaging in witty banter.

Why Farah Khan thinks Baba Ramdev is like Salman Khan

Baba Ramdev personally gave Farah a tour of the sprawling ashram, which includes meditation centres, cottages, and scenic views designed for relaxation and spiritual growth. While showing her around, Baba Ramdev remarked, “Humne logo ke rehne ke liye bana rakhe hai mahal, aur apne liye jhopdi. (We’ve built palaces for people to stay in, and a hut for ourselves)"

Quick to respond with her trademark humour, Farah quipped, “To aap aur Salman Khan ek hi ho. Vo bhi 1BHK me rehta hai aur banayein hai mahal sab ke liye (So you and Salman Khan are the same. He also lives in a 1BHK and has built palaces for everyone else.)” The comparison drew laughter from the yoga guru himself, who agreed with her observation and said, “Haan, ye baat to sahi hai. (Yes, it is correct)”

The light-hearted banter didn’t stop there. Farah, clearly impressed by Baba Ramdev’s energy and appearance, complimented him on how young and handsome he looked, even asking if he had ever considered joining Bollywood. Baba Ramdev chuckled and replied, “To aap aur Salman Khan ek hi gaye. Vo bhi 1BHK me rehta hai aur banayein hai mahal sab ke liye (Oh, God, I’ve left an entire empire for you to rule).”

About Farah Khan's cooking vlogs

The filmmaker kicked off her cooking vlog series in 2024, taking viewers into the homes of various celebrities alongside her trusted cook, Dilip. Together, they explore new recipes while engaging in fun, light-hearted conversations that have quickly become the heart of the show. Over time, Dilip has emerged as a fan favourite, with his charming chemistry and playful banter with Farah turning him into a star in his own right. Their rising popularity recently landed them a featured spot at the YouTube FanFest in Mumbai on 11 September.