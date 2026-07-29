Ram Charan visits Coimbatore temple with Upasana Konidela after wrist surgery for Peddi injury. See pics

On Tuesday, pictures of Ram and Upasana visiting the Ayyappa temple surfaced on social media. The actor wore his Ayyappa mala, a black shirt, and a lungi, while Upasana opted for a floral blue kurta set. Pictures show him praying at the temple as devotees surround him. Another picture shows Upasana feeding cows in the goshala there.

Telugu actor Ram Charan recently underwent surgery at a hospital in Coimbatore for a wrist injury he sustained while shooting his upcoming sports film, Peddi. The actor was spotted visiting an Ayyappa temple there with his wife, Upasana Konidela, while wearing an arm sling. He also interacted with the temple authorities while there.

Ram also interacted with the temple authorities and priests, who clicked pictures with him. Devotees could also be seen clicking his pictures as he made his way through the temple. This comes just days after the actor underwent surgery. Earlier on Tuesday, pictures of Ram in a hospital bed had also gone viral.

Posting a picture of Ram smiling as he sat on a hospital bed with his arm in a sling, producer Bunny Vas wrote, “To the dearest Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan garu, wishing you a super speedy recovery following your wrist surgery. Our prayers are with you..Get well very soon and get back into action, Charan garu…”

As the photo went viral, Vriddhi Cinemas, the production house of Peddi, released a statement which read, “We are happy to know that our beloved Mega Power Star Ram Charan Garu has successfully undergone wrist surgery for an injury sustained during the shoot of Peddi. Despite the discomfort, he continued shooting and completed crucial portions of the film with remarkable dedication and commitment."

They added, "His passion, perseverance, and unwavering professionalism have been truly inspiring to the entire team. We are glad to know that he is doing well. We wish him a smooth and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the best of health very soon.”

Ram Charan’s wrist surgery Ram underwent surgery for a right wrist injury that was aggravated during the shooting of Peddi. The procedure was performed at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore. According to the actor’s team, orthopaedic surgeon Dr S Rajasekaran led the surgery. Dr Alejandro Badia from Miami, USA, also joined the surgical team due to the injury's complexity.

Upasana had also posted pictures of her praying to Ganesha and Hanuman idols for Ram’s well-being as he undergoes surgery. On Sunday, Ram was spotted flying out of Hyderabad with his parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, and Upasana. The actor has been instructed to take it slow for the next few weeks.