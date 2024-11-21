Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of Koffee With Karan. Is season 9 coming soon? Watch

What Karan posted

Along with the post, he wrote an adorable note which read, “20 years of Koffee, countless 'conjectures' and unfiltered vibes! From jaw-dropping revelations to unforgettable moments, it's been a ride filled with glamour, and all the DRAMA! Thank you for keeping it brewing always.”

The video included some memorable moments from the show over the years. These included when Preity Zinta revealed Saif Ali Khan's message to her during the 2004 tsunami, “Hey PZ, under water or what?” Another moment was when Ajay Devgn roasted Karan and said all of latter's films starting with ‘K’ worked until their Kaal (2005) did not. There's also Alia Bhatt burping on national television, and Sonam Kapoor referring to Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva as “Shiva No. 1," much to producer Karan's surprise. Kiara Advani mimicking Shahid Kapoor screaming Preety from their 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh also made the cut.

As soon as he dropped the post, netizens bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages. They also praised the show and asked about the next season. A user wrote, “I don't care what the world has to say ! This show has been sooooo entertaining.” Another fan commented, "Next season when?" Kalyani Saha, who appeared on Karan-produced reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives recently, also commented, “The best (take a bow emoji).”

About Koffee with Karan

Koffee with Karan premiered in 2004, and has since become a staple on Indian television, with eight seasons and over 150 episodes. Its last couple of seasons streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has been known to stir up controversies, with guests making headlines for their comments and revelations.

It continued to thrill audiences with an array of guest pairings in season 8, including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.