Bruce Willis health update: Actor makes rare appearance at daughter Tallulah's wedding amid dementia battle

Bruce Willis made a rare public appearance at his daughter Tallulah Willis’ wedding, giving fans a glimpse of the actor as he continues to live with frontotemporal dementia. Bruce Willis makes a rare public appearance at daughter Tallulah's wedding in Sun Valley. (Instagram/ @demimoore)

The 71-year-old actor, who has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years, attended Tallulah’s wedding to musician Justin Acee at her home in Sun Valley on August 8.

Bruce Willis appears at daughter Tallulah’s wedding The Die Hard star has largely retreated from public view after he was diagnosed with dementia in 2023. Fans have only had glimpses of him through the social media accounts of his family, including his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

In photos shared by Vogue on August 14, the 71-year-old actor made a rare appearance at his 32-year-old daughter's backyard wedding with musician Justin Acee at her home in Sun Valley, Idaho, on August 8. Willis was wearing a short-sleeved linen shirt and a straw hat, his outfit classic and summery alongside his daughter's wedding gown and son-in-law's suit.

Tallulah told Vogue, “We made a decision at the very beginning of our relationship that we were going to choose each other every day.”

She had confirmed their engagement in a December 2024 Instagram post featuring photos of the couple, with the caption “Everyday.”