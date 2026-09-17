Sway Dasafo cause of death: What happened to the British rapper? Here's what we know so far
London rapper Sway Dasafo, 44, has died at his home in Ghana, MOBO Awards confirmed. His cause of death remains unknown.
London rapper Derek Andrew Safo, better known as Sway Dasafo, has died. The news of his passing was announced by the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) award - an annual award event for Black British musicians. Sway was 44.
“Proud to have him as part of our history. Our love goes out to his family, loved ones and fans,” a statement from MoBo awards read. A close friend of the rapper confirmed that he died at his home in Ghana. However, no cause of death has been mentioned, either by The Guardian or the MOBO Awards.
The news has come as a shock to the hip hop community. Fans of Sway were shocked at the news as the rapper had celebrated his 44th birthday and the 20th anniversary of his debut album "This is My Demo" just 12 days ago.
Details regarding the circumstances of the 44-year-old's death are not known at this time. Of Ghanaian descent, he grew up in Hornsey, London and was a long-term resident of the city. It is unclear why he was visiting Ghana at the time of his death.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More
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