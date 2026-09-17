Sonarika Bhadoria defends mothers as Katrina Kaif faces trolling: ‘Postpartum body is not your shame’
Katrina Kaif glowed in green at a recent event but all trolls could discuss was her postpartum body. Sonarika Bhadoria came to her defence.
Actor Sonarika Bhadoria, known for her roles on TV shows such as Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and Prithvi Vallabh – Itihaas Bhi Rahasya Bhi, has spoken up in support of postpartum mothers. Recently, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif glowed in green at an event, but all trolls could talk about was how motherhood changed her body. Sonarika reminded trolls that Katrina and other mothers like her owed them nothing.
Sonarika Bhadoria defends Katrina Kaif
On her Instagram Stories, Sonarika posted a video of an Instagram influencer calling out the cruelty Katrina has been subjected to since her public appearance. The influencer points out that the actor gave birth in November 2025 and slams those who mock her, adding that she also runs a ₹400-crore business with Kay Beauty and is a highly successful actor.
Stating that she was standing up for all mothers, not just Katrina, Sonarika, who recently became a mother herself, wrote on her Stories, “This isn't just about Katrina. It's about every mother judged while her body is still healing. Her body grew, carried and delivered a human being. It doesn't owe anyone an explanation for what it looks like afterwards.”
She also added, “You are a mother. You are powerful. You are worthy. And you do not need to shrink, change, or apologise for what it took to bring life into this world. Stand tall. Take up space. Love yourself fiercely. Your postpartum body is not your shame - it is your story, your strength, your proof.”
Reminds trolls of what mothers go through
In a long note she posted on her Feeds, Sonarika also reminded trolls of what mothers go through. “There is something deeply cruel about looking at a woman who has just brought life into this world and deciding that her body is now public property,” read a portion of her note. She also called out those who joke about a postpartum woman’s body. All while the woman wonders where she is, beyond being a mother now.
Pointing out that society expects women to sacrifice everything to become mothers, she added, “And somehow, in a world that tells women they should sacrifice everything to become mothers, we still expect them to emerge from motherhood looking untouched. As though pregnancy was supposed to change her life-but not her body.” She further wrote, “As though she owes you the waist she had before. The skin she had before. The breasts she had before. The energy she had before. She owes you nothing. A postpartum body is not a failed version of a woman's old body. It is evidence. Evidence that something extraordinary happened to her.”
In her caption, Sonarika also reminded people to be kinder, especially to postpartum mothers, who don’t need comments on their bodies but do need compassion and kindness. “Let her heal in peace. You can always choose to say NOTHING. But if you do say something, make sure it doesn’t become another wound someone has to carry.”
Katrina recently went to the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. This was a rare public outing for the actor, who has kept a low profile since her son Vihaan’s birth last year. Sonarika gave birth to her baby girl, Virika Parashar, in December 2025. She is married to Vikas Parashar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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