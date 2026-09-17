Suriya's sister Brindha says he and Jyotika ‘inspire generations’ to believe in love beyond all odds in rare post
Suriya and Jyotika renewed vows on their 20th anniversary at a Scotland castle in the presence of their family and loved ones.
Actors Suriya and Jyotika celebrated 20 years of marriage on September 11 with a vow renewal at a Scottish castle. The couple threw a party on a yacht the next day for their family and loved ones who were in attendance. Suriya’s sister, playback singer Brindha Sivakumar, who was also in attendance, was all praise for the couple in a rare post about family. (Also Read: Jyotika, Suriya can't take eyes off each other in inside pics from vow renewal at Scottish castle on 20th anniversary)
Suriya’s sister on his marriage to Jyotika
After attending Suriya and Jyotika’s vow renewal ceremony, Brindha took to her Instagram to post pictures from the event. “Yes it was Blissful Experience to witness “The Sequel “! (evil eye and sparking heart emojis) !! 20th Anniversary Celebrations! Meticulously planned!” The pictures show Jyotika and Suriya, their children Diya and Dev, posing with Karthi, his wife Ranjani Chinnaswamy, Brindha, her husband Sivakumar, and rest of the family.
Thanking Jyotika and everyone who made it an enjoyable experience, she also spoke about their marriage, writing, “Thanks to All the Loved ones who put in All the Effort along with Anni @jyotika for us to Enjoy the Experience! May God Bless You Two Anna @actorsuriya and Anni @jyotika Abundantly to Inspire the Generations to come ,to Believe in Marriage and the Strong Love Bond beyond all Odds.”
Brindha is Suriya and Karthi’s younger sister. She debuted as a singer with Mr Chandramouli in 2018. She also dubbed for Alia Bhatt’s character for the Tamil version of the 2022 film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.
Suriya, Jyotika renew vows on 20th anniversary
Suriya and Jyotika married on September 11, 2006, in Chennai after dating for a few years. They first met while shooting the 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar and fell in love while shooting their 2003 hit Kaakha Kaakha. Suriya’s father, actor Sivakumar, initially opposed their marriage but caved when his son stood firm on marrying her. Their children Diya and Dev were born in 2006 and 2010.
This year, the couple renewed their vows at a castle in Scotland. Jyotika later posted pictures and videos from the ceremony on Instagram. A portion of her caption read: “I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived. I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife, who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time.”
Suriya last starred in Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. Jyotika starred in System.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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