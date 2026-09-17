Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turn comments off as they perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan's home

Sonakshi and Zaheer jointly shared the video but decided to keep the comments off for this particular post.

The video shows the Ganesha idol along with the decorations at Arpita Khan's house for Ganesh Visarjan. This is followed by Sonakshi and Zaheer performing Ganesh aarti together. A major portion of the video shows the couple performing the aarti, with Salman Khan's family members standing in the background.

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal were targeted by trolls after their interfaith marriage in 2024. The couple, however, has since paid no heed to the negative comments and moved on with their lives. Recently, Sonakshi shared a video of them performing Ganpati Puja at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's house. However, to keep the negativity away, they decided to keep the comments section off for the video.

When Shatrughan Sinha spoke about Sonakshi's marriage to Zaheer Earlier, in an interview with News18, Shatrughan Sinha was asked about his reaction to Sonakshi's wedding and how people viewed the fact that his house is named Ramayana while his daughter had married a Muslim. The veteran actor said, "Bilkul thik thaak hai. Hum bahot khush hai. Sonakshi ki jo shaadi hui hai, made for each other lagte hai dono. Zaheer, unka jo husband hai, aur Sonakshi, they look absolutely made for each other (Everything is all right. We are very happy. They are made for each other).”

He added, "Sabsi badi aur sabse ahem baat yeh hai, humne jo kuch bhi kiya hai, koi gair kaanoni kaam nahi kiya hai, aur samvidhan ke khilaaf nahi kiya hai. Bachche jawan hai, bachche adults hai. Agar woh khush hai, toh miya-biwi raazi toh kya karega Qaazi. Hume unka saath dena chahiye. Wholeheartedly, chattaan ki tarah unke saath hoon (The most important point is this: nothing we have done is illegal or against the Constitution. The children are adults. If they are happy—well, when the bride and groom consent, what can the Qazi do? We should stand by them. I stand with them wholeheartedly, like a rock)."

'We appreciate each other's cultures' In another conversation with Hauterrfly, Sonakshi shared that they both respect each other's cultures. She said, “We appreciate each other’s cultures. They follow certain traditions at their house; I follow certain traditions at my house. He comes and sits in my Diwali puja. I go and sit in their niyaaz, and that’s all that matters."

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for a long time.