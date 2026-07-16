Sonakshi Sinha says Salman Khan caught her romance with Zaheer Iqbal early: ‘Ek din tum log ka break-up hoga’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal may have kept their relationship under wraps for years before their marriage, but one person wasn't fooled for a second was actor Salman Khan. During their appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's chat show Double Date, the couple shared the funny story of how the superstar spotted their romance long before they were ready to acknowledge it themselves. Despite repeatedly denying they were dating, Salman had already read the situation perfectly. Sonakshi Sinha reveals Salman Khan caught her romance with Zaheer Iqbal long before they admitted it.

Salman Khan knew before they confessed Zaheer Iqbal shared that Salman Khan had read the situation long before they were ready to admit they were dating. "He saw us before we told him. He had already found out," he recalled.

Sonakshi Sinha said they kept brushing off any questions about their relationship, but Salman wasn't convinced for a second. He could clearly see what was going on and even warned them about what could happen in the future. “There was a full vibe going on and he's not stupid. He saw us. Whenever he used to ask me, we would deny it and say, 'Aisa kuch nahi hai.' Then one day he said, 'Dekho, ek din tum log ka break-up hoga. Tu yahan se aake royegi, woh wahan se aake royega. I love you both and I don't want to take sides.' We were stunned because he had completely figured it out. (Translation: There was definitely something between us, and he's not stupid. He could see it. Whenever he asked me about it, we would deny everything and say, 'There's nothing going on.' Then one day he said, 'Look, one day you two will break up. You'll come here crying, and he'll come there crying. I love both of you, and I don't want to take sides.' We were stunned because he had completely figured us out),” she said.

The moment Salman left them speechless Sonakshi recalled that it was during a trekking trip that Salman finally called it out. Walking up to Zaheer, he casually said, “Dikh raha hai sab.”

With just those three words, the couple knew there was nothing left to deny. Salman had seen through them all along, and their chemistry had clearly given them away.

Their journey together started at a party hosted by Salman Khan. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are said to have begun dating in 2017 and kept their relationship private for years before exchanging vows in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024.