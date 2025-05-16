Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah excited as Dahaad gets renewed for season 2; ‘Can’t wait to get back into that uniform'

The critically acclaimed crime thriller Dahaad, which starred Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Verma in key roles, is set to vow the audiences again. The series has been renewed for a second season according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. A still from 2023 crime thriller Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah.

Details about Dahaad 2

According to the report, a source told THR, "Dahaad 2 is on, and the team is working on the script. Prime Video is aiming to mount the show on a big scale, as the first season did extremely well, garnering immense praise. The work is underway, and the team will figure out a shooting timeline soon."

Now, Sonakshi and Gulshan have confirmed the news by sharing the report on their Instagram stories. Sonakshi also posted a note that read, "Finally!!! Can't wait to get back in that uniform" and tagged filmmakers Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar and Prime video.

Gulshan took to his Instagram stories and quipped, "Now... where did I keep that uniform (three thinking emojis)

A screengrab from Sonakshi Sinha (L)and Gulshan Devaiah's (R) Instagram stories. (Instagram)

About Dahaad

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the crime thriller was set against the backdrop of Rajasthan where two cops (played by Sonakshi and Gulshan) are determined to unravel the mystery of 27 missing women.

Directed by Reema and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is the first ever Indian streaming series to premiere at Berlin International film festival, where it competed for Berlinale Series Award. It stars Vijay Verma as the main antagonist and also had Sohum Shah in a pivotal role.

Released on Amazon prime on May 12, 2023, the show was inspired by real life story of Mohan Kumar also known as Cyanide Mohan, a serial killer, who 20 lured women into marriage and killed them.