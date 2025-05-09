Sonakshi Sinha calls out practice of ‘sensationalising war, creating panic’ during India-Pakistan conflict

The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Thursday evening with the Indian Armed Forces intercepting drones and missiles launched towards the country. Sonakshi Sinha sent a prayer for the armed forces and the rest of the country before calling out coverage of ‘sensationalising war’ and ‘creating panic’ during unrest. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli salutes the Indian Armed Forces; urges people not to shoot footage: ‘You might be helping the enemy’) Sonakshi Sinha urged people to find a 'reliable source' and not panic.

Sonakshi Sinha calls out sensationalism

Late on Thursday, Sonakshi wrote on her Instagram stories that she’s praying for the armed forces and the rest of the country as things escalated. She wrote, “Praying for our armed forces…Praying for India…Praying for every anxious Indian right now…Praying for the innocent who have fallen and will still fall…Praying for peace in this time of war. Jai hind.”

Sonakshi Sinha prayed for the country.

She also posted the Ministry of Defence’s directive urging the media and people from sharing real-time news on social media and other platforms, slamming channels for their ‘over-dramatisation’. Her note read, “Our news channels are a joke! I’m so done with these over dramatized visuals and sound effects, the screaming and shouting! What are you’ll doing? Just do your job, report facts as they are. Stop sensationalizing WAR and creating panic on people who are anyway anxious for gods sake. People just find a reliable news source and stick to that…stop watching his garbage in the name of news.”

Sonakshi Sinha slamming news channels.

Celebrities laud the Indian Armed Forces

After the events on Thursday evening and Friday morning, numerous celebrities took to social media to laud the Indian Armed Forces. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rashmika Mandanna, SS Rajamouli, Kangana Ranaut, Akhil Akkineni, Namrata Shirodkar, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar are some of the celebrities who reacted to the news and lauded the armed forces. Much like Sonakshi, Rajamouli too urged the people not to shoot footage of the operations and share them online, as it ‘might help the enemy’.