SS Rajamouli salutes the Indian Armed Forces; urges people not to shoot footage: ‘You might be helping the enemy’

RRR and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has spoken up about the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict and saluted the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery. He also urged people not to shoot footage of the Army’s movements and post it on social media, as it could be a security issue. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan postpones Thug Life audio launch due to India-Pakistan tensions: ‘Art can wait, India comes first’) SS Rajamouli posted his thoughts about the India-Pakistan conflict and saluted the Indian Armed Forces on social media.

SS Rajamouli salutes Indian Armed Forces

After the escalating tensions between both countries and the way India responded to Pakistan’s attack from Thursday evening to Friday morning, Rajamouli lauded the armed forces for handling it well, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Saluting our Brave Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering courage in protecting our nation from terrorism. Let’s stand together as a nation, inspired by their valor, to build a future of peace and unity. Jai Hind!”

Then, mirroring the directive by the Ministry of Defence, he also urged people from sharing videos and unverified news, writing, “If you see any movement of the Indian Army, don’t take pictures or videos. Don’t share them as you might be helping the enemy. Stop forwarding unverified news or claims. You’ll only create noise, which the enemy wants. Stay calm, alert and positive. Victory is ours.”

What does the Ministry of Defence’s directive say

For the unversed, the Defence Ministry’s directive posted on X reads: “All media channels, digital platforms and individuals are advised to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces. Disclosure of such sensitive or source-based information may jeopardize operational effectiveness and endanger lives.”

They added: “Past incidents like the #KargilWar, 26/11 attacks, and the #Kandahar hijacking underscore the risks of premature reporting. As per clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, only periodic briefings by designated officials are permitted during anti-terror operations. All stakeholders are urged to exercise vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation.”