Army man's daughter Anushka Sharma hails Indian Army amid rising Indo-Pak tensions, Virat Kohli reacts

As India launched Operation Sindoor in the face of escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to share their voices of support for the Indian Armed Forces. Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account on Friday to pen a powerful message for the Indian Armed Forces. The ongoing conflict, which has seen missile strikes, air raid alerts, and heightened military movements across the Line of Control, has caused widespread security concerns. (Also read: Kamal Haasan postpones Thug Life audio launch due to India-Pakistan tensions: ‘Art can wait, India comes first’) Anushka Sharma took to social media to hail the Indian Armed Forces.(Anushka Sharma (Instagram))

Anushka Sharma's statement

In a note, Anushka said, “Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices that they and their families have made.”

Virat Kohli commented on the post, and wrote, “Jai hind 🙏❤️🇮🇳.”

Virat's statement

The cricketer was one of the first Indian cricketers to pen a statement after the suspension of IPL 2025 amid the growing Indo-Pak tensions. The development comes after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash in Dharamsala was called off due to safety issues. The venue is located less than 100 kilometres from Pathankot, where air raid alerts were sounded, prompting the BCCI to take the call.

In his statement, Virat Kohli wrote, “We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make for our great nation.”

In response to the devastating attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Army early on Wednesday. As per news agency ANI, nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoK were successfully neutralised. The targets included key figures from terror organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were involved in orchestrating attacks against India.