Sidhu Moose Wala’s little brother Shubhdeep melts hearts in rare public appearance with parents, fans say ‘chota Sidhu’

Even after four years of his unfortunate death, late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala remains dear in the hearts of his fans. It is now Sidhu Moose Wala’s baby brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who has caught everyone's attention. Interestingly, the baby brother is named after his late older brother. Sidhu Moose Wala's younger brother makes a rare appearance and melts hearts.

Recently, videos of him with his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, went viral on the internet. Sidhu Moose Wala's parents recently attended the screening of the Punjabi film Kankaan De Ohle along with their younger son, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who is now nearly three years old. Several videos from the event have been shared by fan pages and paparazzi accounts online.

Shubhdeep wins hearts In the clips, Shubhdeep is seen holding his mother Charan Kaur's hand as they walk together. Dressed in an off-white shirt, beige pants and a turban, the little one looked adorable while quietly taking in the crowd and cameras around him.

The videos quickly drew reactions from fans, who were delighted to see Shubhdeep in public. Many filled the comment sections with heart emojis, while others lovingly called him "Chota Sidhu." Several fans also addressed him as "Shubi." One comment read, “So cute ..God bless him.” A user on Instagram wrote, “Cutiepie.”