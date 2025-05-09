Kamal Haasan postpones Thug Life audio launch due to India-Pakistan tensions: ‘Art can wait, India comes first’

Kamal postpones Thug Life event

On Friday, Kamal shared the news through a statement, which was titled “Art can wait. India comes first”. The event was scheduled for May 16. The actor shared that a new date will be announced at a “more appropriate time”.

“In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of Thug Life, originally planned for the 16th of May,” Kamal said in the statement.

He added, “As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. A new date will be announced at a later, more appropriate time. At this time, our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces who stand vigilant, safeguarding our nation. As citizens, it is our duty to respond with restraint and solidarity. Celebration must make way for reflection”.

Kamal's statement.

Rising tension between India and Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan were high following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed lives of 26 people. The incident has sparked a diplomatic crisis. It got escalated following Operation Sindoor.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The strikes were followed by heightened military alertness along the border, prompting security measures across several Indian states. By Thursday, multiple districts across Punjab; Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, enforced complete blackouts amid air raid sirens and reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

On the night of May 8, Pakistan launched an attack on multiple Indian cities across the border, including Jammu and Pathankot, as well as areas in Punjab and Rajasthan. These attacks were successfully neutralised by the Indian Armed Forces.

About the film

Thug Life is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam have reunited on screen after more than three decades for the film. Kamal has co-written Thug Life with Mani Ratnam. Thug Life also features Trisha, Silambarasan, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Nasser, Abhirami and others. The music for the film is by maestro AR Rahman while the cinematographer is Ravi K Chandran and editor is A Sreekar Prasad. The film is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies.