Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf to skip big screen outing, to release on OTT on this date

Due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, coupled with increased security measures nationwide, the producers of Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, have opted for a direct-to-OTT release, bypassing a theatrical outing. Also read: Asim Riaz delays song release amid rising India-Pakistan tensions: ‘Some things are bigger than music’ On Thursday, the makers of the film released a statement to announce the news.

The film, initially set to hit theatres on May 9, will instead make its digital debut on Prime Video on May 16.

Bhool Chuk Maaf to head to OTT directly

The statement read, “In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16-only on Prime Video, worldwide”.

“While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND,” it added.

The press shows, which were scheduled to be in Delhi and Mumbai today, have also been cancelled.

Tension between India and Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed lives of 26 people. The incident has sparked a diplomatic crisis. On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

With Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma. Set in Varanasi, the film features Rajkummar Rao as Ranjan, a man eagerly awaiting his wedding day with his girlfriend Titli . However, he finds himself stuck in a time loop, waking up every day on the morning of his Haldi ceremony. The film also features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra and Raghubir Yadav. It is backed by Maddock Film.