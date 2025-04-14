'Sasta version of Met Gala': Sushmita Sen to Wamiqa Gabbi, stars' OTT looks leave the internet scratching their heads

Bollywood starlets stepped out in Mumbai last night dressed in OTT looks to attend a fashion event. The Word magazine hosted its star-studded Costume for a Cause gala on April 13, which was attended by celebrities like Sushmita Sen, Wamiqa Gabbi, Huma Qureshi, Babil Khan, Sunny Leone, Ahsaas Channa, Raja Kumari, Nikita Dutta, Tanishaa, Rasika Duggal, and others. Sushmita Sen and Wamiqa Gabbi attend the costume gala in Mumbai.

The internet was left confused by the stars' bizarre choice of outfits, with many calling the event ‘Sasta version of Met Gala’, ‘a fancy dress competition’ and even ‘Halloween’. Let's check out who wore what.

Who wore what at a fashion event

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen chose a never-before-seen avatar to attend the costume gala in Mumbai last night. The former Miss Universe wore a black floor-length, structured gown featuring a crew neckline, full-length sleeves, a faux sheer silhouette, striped designs, a pleated voluminous structure attached to the skirt, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She completed the look with a black beret, a diamond ring, and striking makeup.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa embraced dark gothic energy for attending the event last night. She wore a sequinned strapless gown featuring a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging bodice, and a voluminous pleated skirt adorned with faux feathers. She completed the look with a sheer black veil and an embellished butterfly headgear decked with butterflies and feathers. For the glam, she chose pink shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, glossy pink lips, a slicked-back hairdo, and blushed cheeks.

Huma Qureshi and Babil Khan

Huma chose a silk pearl-white blazer adorned with a pleated black tulle addition that curved around her frame and was embellished on the hem of her flared black pants. She completed the look with a white sheer headgear, bold winged eyeliner, feathered brows, hot pink lips, glowing skin flushed cheeks, and a pulled-back hairdo.

Sunny Leone

Sunny chose an oversized, boxy suit set in the classic black shade for attending the event last night. The actor's blazer featured a plunging V neckline, full-length sleeves, structured pads on the shoulders, and a circle and triangle-shaped embellishment on the front. She completed the look with a side-parted bun, glossy pink lips, and winged eyeliner.

Tanishaa

Tanishaa chose a sheer black dress for the event, which was adorned with pleated white florets on the bodice. She completed the look with black headgear, a sleek hairdo, striking makeup, high heels, and dangling earrings.

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas wore a strapless blue dress with pink undertones to the event. The ensemble features a cinched waist, pleated asymmetric design with a high-low silhouette, and a floor-sweeping train on the back. She completed the look with bizarre stuffed toy pumps, a beaded heart-shaped handbag, rings, and matching makeup.