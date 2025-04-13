Menu Explore
Gauahar Khan rocks maternity style, flaunting baby bump on the ramp in a chic saree pant look

ByAdrija Dey
Apr 13, 2025 09:29 PM IST

Gauahar Khan showed her maternity style in a reimagined, fusion look of saree with western pants. Here's more about her outfit.

Mother-to-be Gauahar Khan walked the ramp in a stunning ensemble, a contemporary take on the classic saree. She recently announced her pregnancy on social media on April 10. With her visible baby bump accentuated by the midriff-baring design, the walk was a powerful celebration of style, strength, and motherhood. She walked for PADM by Roopa.

Gauahar Khan walked the ramp, flaunting her baby bump. (PC: IG/@laxmikantbabloo)
Gauahar Khan walked the ramp, flaunting her baby bump. (PC: IG/@laxmikantbabloo)

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar announce second pregnancy with adorable dance, actor flaunts baby bump. Watch

More about the look

The outfit was the perfect embodiment of a contemporary-traditional look that embraced both the graceful breeziness of tradition and the sharpness of Western tailoring. The soft pastel blue outfit was essentially a saree reimagined with pants, elegant yet modern. The floral, floor-length pallu was attached to the fitted pants and draped gracefully over her shoulder.

In tune with the contemporary style, her center-parted hair was sleek and straight, paired with muted, dewy makeup that was complemented by a statement necklace and dangling earrings. Even her makeover was a combination of ethic and contemporary styles, showing what a statement the fusion makes.

Style takeaways

In love with her outfit? Here are some style notes for your next OOTD inspired by this look:

  • Switch one part of your ethnic ensemble- just like in this outfit, where the traditional saree bottom is swapped with fitted trousers. So, the next time you wear a salwar kameez, another staple of ethnic wear, try experimenting by swapping the traditional salwar with something contemporary and unexpected, like fitted trousers.
  • For a similar saree look, you can even pair your blouse (can pass for an embroidered crop top) with statement bottoms like leather pants for a bold, modern twist. Bonus point if you can tuck a dupatta to act like a pallu.
  • If you wish to swap the top, then consider a denim corset top with sharara pants or palazzo.

