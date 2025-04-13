Gauahar Khan rocks maternity style, flaunting baby bump on the ramp in a chic saree pant look
Gauahar Khan showed her maternity style in a reimagined, fusion look of saree with western pants. Here's more about her outfit.
Mother-to-be Gauahar Khan walked the ramp in a stunning ensemble, a contemporary take on the classic saree. She recently announced her pregnancy on social media on April 10. With her visible baby bump accentuated by the midriff-baring design, the walk was a powerful celebration of style, strength, and motherhood. She walked for PADM by Roopa.
ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar announce second pregnancy with adorable dance, actor flaunts baby bump. Watch
More about the look
The outfit was the perfect embodiment of a contemporary-traditional look that embraced both the graceful breeziness of tradition and the sharpness of Western tailoring. The soft pastel blue outfit was essentially a saree reimagined with pants, elegant yet modern. The floral, floor-length pallu was attached to the fitted pants and draped gracefully over her shoulder.
In tune with the contemporary style, her center-parted hair was sleek and straight, paired with muted, dewy makeup that was complemented by a statement necklace and dangling earrings. Even her makeover was a combination of ethic and contemporary styles, showing what a statement the fusion makes.
Style takeaways
In love with her outfit? Here are some style notes for your next OOTD inspired by this look:
- Switch one part of your ethnic ensemble- just like in this outfit, where the traditional saree bottom is swapped with fitted trousers. So, the next time you wear a salwar kameez, another staple of ethnic wear, try experimenting by swapping the traditional salwar with something contemporary and unexpected, like fitted trousers.
- For a similar saree look, you can even pair your blouse (can pass for an embroidered crop top) with statement bottoms like leather pants for a bold, modern twist. Bonus point if you can tuck a dupatta to act like a pallu.
- If you wish to swap the top, then consider a denim corset top with sharara pants or palazzo.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.