Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar announce second pregnancy with adorable dance, actor flaunts baby bump. Watch

In a delightful surprise, actor Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share the joyful news of her second pregnancy. Gauahar, who is married to Zaid Darbar, didn't just make a simple announcement. Instead, she broke the news through a fun dancing and musical reel that has left her fans and friends thrilled. Also read: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar reveal son Zehaan's face during Umrah. Watch In the video, Gauahar Khan is seen dancing to the song Jessie J’s song Price Tag,

Gauahar Khan expecting baby number two

On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to share the good news. In the video, the couple is seen dancing to the song Jessie J’s song Price Tag, where she revealed the news by flaunting the baby bump. “Bismillah (baby emoji) !! Need your prayers and love (heart emoji) make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi,” she wrote as the caption of the video.

The adorable video features Gauahar, dressed in a comfy yet stylish outfit, grooving to the catchy tune with her husband. As the reel nears its end, the actor keeps her phone on a surface, and flaunts her belly.

As soon as the news broke, congratulations started pouring in from all corners of the industry. Friends and fellow celebrities such as Anita Hassanandani and Vishal Dadlani were among the first to wish the couple.

“Congratulations,” Anita wrote, and Vishal shared, “Love to all 4 of you! The rest of the family too”. “Congratulations,” comedian Bharti Singh posted.

About Gauahar and family

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love. In December 2022, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video. The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with their first child on May 10, 2023. Announcing the arrival of the baby, Gauahar had posted, "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar”. They revealed the face of their first child, Zehaan last year on the occasion of Umrah.