Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar reveal son Zehaan's face during Umrah. Watch

Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar finally revealed the face of their first child, Zehaan. The couple chose the occasion of Umrah for the special reveal. Zehaan beamed with joy as his parents captured him on the camera. (Also Read – Gauahar Khan: 'I would have been the next superstar had Rocket Singh released today') Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan reveal the face of their son Zehaan

Zehaan's face reveal

On Thursday, Gauahar took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her and Zaid holding Zehaan up. They smiled at him as he looked into the camera. He wore a pristine white outfit, like his father, whereas Gauahar was seen in a black burqa. She also shared a video of the camera zooming into Zehaan's face, who seemed excited and elated.

Gauahar wrote in the caption, “Just wanted to give our little prince’ first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty! May he be pleased with our SonShine! Ameen. Our Zehaan (black heart and earth emojis). Request for continued positivity, love and blessings for him. Lots of love.” She also added the hashtags of “Makkah” (Mecca), “10 months” (since his birth), “blessings,” “love,” “My Zehaan, and “First Umrah” among others, with a yellow heart and dua (prayer) emojis.

Actor Kishwer Merchant commented on Gauahar's post, “Such Cuteness (black heart emojis).” Mahi Vij also wrote in the comments, “Alley my prince Mashallah (black heart emoji).” She also shared the video on her Instagram Stories. “MashaAllah Zehu cutie,” commented Awez Darbar. Gautam Rode also left red heart emojis in the comments.

About Gauahar and family

Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with their first child on May 10, 2023. Announcing the arrival of the baby, Gauahar had posted, "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love. In December 2022, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video.

The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."