'Best birthday': Katrina Kaif celebrates with Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan, shares beautiful photos

Birthdays often become more meaningful with life's biggest milestones, and that was certainly the case for Katrina Kaif this year. Ringing in her first birthday as a mother, she celebrated with Vicky Kaushal and their little one, Vihaan. The actor later offered fans a peek into the private celebration through a series of warm family photos on Instagram. Katrina Kaif marks first birthday as a mom with Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan; see heartfelt photos.

Katrina Kaif shares special birthday moments with her family On Sunday, Katrina gave fans a peek into her birthday celebrations by sharing a set of intimate family pictures on Instagram. Wearing a soft orange outfit, she looked glowing as she spent the day with husband Vicky Kaushal and their baby boy, Vihaan. Although the couple continues to keep their son's face private, the heartwarming photos were enough to leave fans smiling.

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt note that summed up just how special this birthday was for the actor. "Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that you are. Best Birthday," she wrote, pouring her love into a message for her little one.

Katrina didn't forget to include Vicky either. In a playful sign-off, she gave her husband a sweet shoutout, writing, “Your not too bad either...”