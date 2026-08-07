Raveena Tandon almost got bitten by the Ohh My Dog star; actor's reaction wins hearts online. Watch video
Raveena Tandon attended the special screening of Pankaj Tripathi's film Ohh My Dog in Mumbai and her recent video is going viral on the internet.
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently attended the special screening of Pankaj Tripathi’s film Ohh My Dog, but the red carpet came with an unexpected scare. The actor was almost bitten by the film’s four-legged star, but instead of panicking, Raveena handled the moment with remarkable calm. Her composed reaction has now won praise from the internet.
Raveena Tandon almost got bitten by a dog
On Thursday, a special screening of Ohh My Dog was held in Mumbai. Raveena attended the event and posed with the film’s canine star. However, things took an unexpected turn when the dog began barking aggressively and almost bit her as she stood up after posing for pictures. A thread from her dress became stuck in the dog’s mouth. Raveena remained calm throughout the incident and stepped forward to soothe the animal instead of backing away.
Her reaction impressed fans, with one commenting, “Thank you for your patience and kindness Raveena ma'am.” Another wrote, “Sign of a true animal lover.” A fan said, “The dog must be stressed with a lot happening around. Thanks to Raveena for handling it with poise.” Another commented, “Man, she is so calm and composed. Huge respect for her.”
About Ohh My Dog
Directed by Amit Rai, Ohh My Dog is a family entertainer featuring a dog at the centre of its story. The film follows a courageous dog who helps uncover a racket involving missing dogs. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Pavan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar and Sulakhyana Baruah.
The trailer shows a growing number of dogs going missing from an area, leading to suspicions of a larger racket. It also features sequences of dogs chasing goons.
Director Amit Rai has described the film as a story aimed at families while also highlighting kindness towards animals. “Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family. This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose,” he said.
Backed by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, Ohh My Dog released in theatres on August 7. The film’s release was postponed by a week from July 31 to August 7 amid competition for screens from other major releases.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.