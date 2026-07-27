Ohh My Dog postponed days before release, Pankaj Tripathi film to now release in August

Written and directed by Amit Rai , Ohh My Dog is the tale of a courageous dog helping to bust a racket. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, it also stars Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar and Sulakhyana Baruah. The film’s trailer was released earlier this month, which showed an increasing number of missing cases of dogs in an area, leading to the assumption of a huge racket behind it. The trailer further features montages in which a group of dogs were seen chasing goons.

The team of Ohh My Dog shared a statement on Monday morning that read: “Film Ohh My Dog has shifted its release date to 7th of August. The press show today stands cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date. We profusely apologise for the inconvenience and hope to see you for the press screening next week.” No reason was given for the postponement by the film’s team. The film will now release in theatres on the same day as Aryabhatt Ka Zero, a comedy starring Himansh Kohli, Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, and Shilpa Shinde.

Pankaj Tripathi -starrer slice-of-life drama Ohh My Dog has shifted its release date from July 31, barely days before it was to hit the screens. The film’s spokespersons informed about the postponement on Monday morning, hours before the film’s press show was scheduled in Mumbai. A new release date has been announced.

According to the makers, the film revolves around the bond between a young child and a dog. The film focuses on love, friendship, kindness, and compassion, while also encouraging people to care for animals and live peacefully with them.

Director Amit Rai called the film a story that connects with families and also spreads a message of kindness towards animals. “Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family. This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose,” he shared.

Ohh My Dog is produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment.