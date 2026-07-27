Did D4vd release track ‘I Did It’ amid Celeste Rivas murder hearings? Inside the Apple Music hack

Singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burkes, is currently undergoing preliminary hearings in Los Angeles for the 2025 murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. David Anthony Burke, whose stage name is D4vd, is arraigned in Los Angeles on April 20. (Ted Soqui/Pool European Presspho)

The 21-year-old's hearings have dominated headlines, partly because of his celebrity status, and partly because of the horrific details revealed in the autopsy of Hernandez. The autopsy was discussed in depth at the hearing sessions last week. But as the court is set to resume Monday, the singer was reportedly a victim of a bizarre hack.

Late on Saturday, July 25, many noticed that a track titled 'I Did It' dropped from D4vd's Apple Music account. The song seemingly referenced the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez and went viral instantly.

Many were led to believe that the song was a purported confession, even though the singer had pleaded not guilty earlier in April. But as the 'I Did It' track went viral on social media, the real story behind it emerged, thanks to a report from TMZ.

Also read: D4vd case update: What do newly revealed texts show? Court hears pregnancy, abortion details

Did D4vd Post 'I Did It Track' On Apple Music First of all, singer D4vd is currently locked up in Los Angeles County Jail in California with no provision for recording and releasing a track. While that alone should have sufficed as evidence that the track was fake, D4vd's voice and details professing love for Celeste Rivas Hernandez led many to still believe that the track could be real.

Additionally, many of the details referenced in the track, such as "the girl with my name tattooed on her chest, Hernandez's clothes being "like cigarettes," among others, ensured that the track remains viral amid the trial.

TMZ, in their report, confirmed that the singer's Apple Music account was hacked. They have reached out to Apple Music to confirm the details, but so far, no word has come from the music platform owned by the tech giant.

Also read: D4vd case: Did singer buy tickets for Celeste Rivas to Texas and London? Fresh evidence emerges at hearing

Latest On D4vd's Preliminary Hearing The preliminary hearing of David Anthony Burke has featured Los Angeles County detectives unveiling the evidence collected in the case and the construction of the case against the 21-year-old singer. A range of evidence, including some with gruesome details of the 14-year-old's autopsy.

The Medical Examiner in the case stated that Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death was caused by two chest and abdomen puncture wounds. Key text message evidence was also presented, where it was revealed that Hernandez had threatened to reveal their relationship (she was 14 years old at the time). Searches in D4vd's house in LA revealed plane tickets to Texas and London, UK, that the singer purchased for Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's threat to reveal their relationship could have resulted in up to $10 million in financial losses for the singer, LAPD alleges. The financial loss has been put forth as the potential motive for the murder.