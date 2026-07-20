Apple Music, Apple One just got more expensive in India: Here's how you have to pay now

Apple has quietly increased the prices of its Apple Music and Apple One subscription plans in India. These price hikes affect both the new and existing customers and they have been revised across all major tiers including student, family and individual tiers. The company has also updated both the platforms, that is, Apple Music and Apple One, to reflect this change. It is worth mentioning that this price revision comes just days after the company increased the prices of its select devices including Macs, iPads and Apple TV in India. Apple has increased Apple Music subscription prices in India and several countries across the globe. (Apple) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

While Apple didn't put out a statement on its official channels, the company in a statement to 9To5 Mac did say that the prices for Apple Music tiers was being done owing to an increase in licensing fee.

What does Apple Music subscription include and how much does it cost now? Depending on the selected tier, Apple Music subscription offers users access to over 100 million ad-free songs that can be downloaded for offline listening. In addition to this, users also get access to spatial audio feature along with lossless audio quality, curated playlists, exclusive artist access, free access to the Apple Music Classical app and ability to share the plan with up to five people via Family Sharing in family plan.

Prior to this price hike, the Apple Music plans started in India at ₹59 for the student tier. Now, this price has been revised to ₹69. Similarly, the family plan that earlier costed ₹179, now costs ₹229 to the buyers. Notably, the first month continues to remain for new subscribers.

Here are revised Apple Music subscription prices in India: