Who is Manav Sardana, entrepreneur who bought ₹271 crore penthouse at DLF’s The Dahlias?
Entrepreneur Manav Sardana has bought a penthouse at DLF’s The Dahlias in Gurgaon for ₹271 crore.
Entrepreneur Manav Sardana has made headlines after purchasing a penthouse at DLF's ultra-luxury residential project The Dahlias in Gurgaon for ₹271 crore. The deal is reportedly among the most expensive single-unit residential transactions in India, putting Gurgaon's luxury housing market in the spotlight.
The penthouse has a super area of 17,200 sq ft and a carpet area of 10,500 sq ft. The transaction works out to approximately ₹1.58 lakh per sq ft on the super area and nearly ₹2.6 lakh per sq ft on the carpet area.
Two people aware of the transaction said the purchase is the costliest single-unit residential transaction in the country.
Who is Manav Sardana?
Manav Sardana is an entrepreneur who was associated with Imperial Auto before it was acquired by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus. He is the son of S.B. Sardana, who co-founded Imperial Auto Industries with Jagjit Singh in 1969. Headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana, Imperial Auto Industries is a major manufacturer of fluid transmission products for the automotive and off-highway sectors.
Sardana has been closely associated with the family-run business and is a director in more than a dozen companies linked to the Imperial Auto group. According to a report by OfficeChai, these include Imperial Silicon Private Limited, Kreuz Hydraulics Private Limited and Imperial Martor Engine Tubes Private Limited, among others.
(Also Read: 'Should I be concerned?’: 21-year-old Gurgaon woman shares ₹43,096 monthly expenses)
The Dahlias, DLF's ultra-luxurious residential project
Sardana's purchase is the latest in a series of high-value transactions at DLF's The Dahlias, located on Gurgaon's Golf Course Road.
In April 2026, ace investor Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela purchased an apartment in the project for more than ₹120.71 crore. Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan had bought an ultra-luxury apartment at The Dahlias for nearly ₹69 crore in February 2025.
In October 2025, Hindustan Times Real Estate reported that a Delhi-NCR-based industrialist had purchased four apartments at The Dahlias for around ₹380 crore.
DLF launched The Dahlias in October 2024. The project is spread across around 7.5 million sq ft and comprises 420 residences across 29 levels and eight towers. It also includes 15 exclusive duplex penthouses.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More