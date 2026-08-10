8 injured in Assam-Arunachal border firing; situation 'almost resolved', says CM Sarma

Furthermore, seven of the injured Assam residents were later referred to Dhemaji Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

According to officials, the injured were admitted to Gogamukh Rural Hospital, reported news agency PTI .

Tensions flared along an inter-state border when at least eight residents of Assam were injured on Monday as miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh opened fire along the border in Dhemaji district.

What happened? An official clarified that the incident occurred when the miscreants from across the border opened indiscriminate fire targeting the Assam residents.

According to the senior official, the shooting happened at Mingmang Basti along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in the morning.

Explaining the motive behind the shooting, the official also added that it was the fallout of a dispute over alleged encroachment by people from Arunachal Pradesh on Assam land, the report added.

Following the incident, the security in the area has been increased.

"Security has been stepped up in the border area," the senior official noted.

Injured residents identified The injured have been identified as:

Rohit Dole, Nagaraj Dole, Utpal Dole and Jan Dole, Durgheswar Patir, Biggeshwar Patir, Pame Pegu, and Sanjay Tayung.

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CM Sarma reacts after firing incident Speaking about the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media that the clash left eight injured. However, he also emphasised that the situation has been "almost resolved."

"A clash took place between people from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in Dhemaji on Monday, leaving eight people injured. The situation has been almost resolved, and a minister, the Chief Secretary and the DGP have been deputed to speak to their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh," the CM said.