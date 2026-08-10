8 injured in Assam-Arunachal border firing; situation 'almost resolved', says CM Sarma
An official clarified that the incident occurred when the miscreants from across the border opened indiscriminate fire targeting the Assam residents.
Tensions flared along an inter-state border when at least eight residents of Assam were injured on Monday as miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh opened fire along the border in Dhemaji district.
According to officials, the injured were admitted to Gogamukh Rural Hospital, reported news agency PTI.
Furthermore, seven of the injured Assam residents were later referred to Dhemaji Civil Hospital in a critical condition.
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What happened?
An official clarified that the incident occurred when the miscreants from across the border opened indiscriminate fire targeting the Assam residents.
According to the senior official, the shooting happened at Mingmang Basti along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in the morning.
Explaining the motive behind the shooting, the official also added that it was the fallout of a dispute over alleged encroachment by people from Arunachal Pradesh on Assam land, the report added.
Following the incident, the security in the area has been increased.
"Security has been stepped up in the border area," the senior official noted.
Injured residents identified
The injured have been identified as:
Rohit Dole, Nagaraj Dole, Utpal Dole and Jan Dole, Durgheswar Patir, Biggeshwar Patir, Pame Pegu, and Sanjay Tayung.
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CM Sarma reacts after firing incident
Speaking about the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media that the clash left eight injured. However, he also emphasised that the situation has been "almost resolved."
"A clash took place between people from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in Dhemaji on Monday, leaving eight people injured. The situation has been almost resolved, and a minister, the Chief Secretary and the DGP have been deputed to speak to their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh," the CM said.
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Bihar shooting incident
In a separate shooting incident, a security guard was shot during a suspected theft attempt at an under-construction road project site in Bihar's Khagaria district on Sunday, PTI reported, citing police. Meanwhile, the guard had told police that he noticed two suspicious youths entering the site.
"When I raised an alarm, one of the youths opened fire, injuring me in the leg," the guard claimed.
Parbatta SHO Pramod Kumar said that a forensic team was deployed at the site to collect evidence. He also added that the case was under probe and the officials are investigating various angles.
"The site was secured, and a forensic team was called to collect evidence. We are investigating the case from various angles, and efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused," Kumar noted.
(with inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More