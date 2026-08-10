‘Narendra naam ka khauf…’: Sports minister Mandaviya reacts to boxer’s Pakistan anecdote for PM Modi
Mansukh Mandaviya’s post came after boxer Narender Berwal recalled what a Pakistani opponent told him after a 2015 bout, leaving PM Narendra Modi laughing
Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday reacted to Indian boxer Narender Berwal’s anecdote about a Pakistani opponent, who, according to the boxer, told him he had begun to hate the name “Narendra”.
“Narendra naam ka khauf hai Pakistan mein,” Mandaviya posted on X in Hindi, meaning, “The name ‘Narendra’ is feared in Pakistan”. He was referring to the anecdote Berwal narrated during his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Berwal, who won a silver medal in the men’s 90kg boxing category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was among the Indian medal winners who met PM Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.
During the interaction, a video of which has gone viral, Narender Berwal recalled an incident involving a Pakistani boxer at the 2015 World Military Games. He said that after he defeated the Pakistani opponent, whom he did not name, the two went to hospital for treatment after suffering cuts when their heads collided during the bout.
Berwal said the Pakistani boxer then pointed out that his name was Narender, his coach was also named Narender and India’s prime minister was Narendra.
“Bhai jaan… Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai,” Berwal quoted the Pakistani boxer as saying, “Brother dear, I have come to hate the name ‘Narendra’!”
The remark prompted Modi to laugh. The video was shared also on the Prime Minister’s YouTube channel and other social media outlets.
Narendra and Narender are the same name with regional variations in spellings depending on phonetics — the boxer is from Haryana, and Modi from Gujarat.
Narender Berwal was among 10 Indian boxers who returned from Glasgow with medals. India won seven gold and three silver medals in boxing, its best-ever haul in the sport at a Commonwealth Games.
India finished the 2026 Commonwealth Games with 39 medals — 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze — and finished fourth in the overall standings.
India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi and minister Mandaviya.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More