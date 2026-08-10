‘Narendra naam ka khauf…’: Sports minister Mandaviya reacts to boxer’s Pakistan anecdote for PM Modi

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday reacted to Indian boxer Narender Berwal’s anecdote about a Pakistani opponent, who, according to the boxer, told him he had begun to hate the name “Narendra”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with boxer Narender Berwal during a felicitation ceremony for India's Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games contingent at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. (Photo: PMO/PTI)

“Narendra naam ka khauf hai Pakistan mein,” Mandaviya posted on X in Hindi, meaning, “The name ‘Narendra’ is feared in Pakistan”. He was referring to the anecdote Berwal narrated during his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Berwal, who won a silver medal in the men’s 90kg boxing category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was among the Indian medal winners who met PM Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

During the interaction, a video of which has gone viral, Narender Berwal recalled an incident involving a Pakistani boxer at the 2015 World Military Games. He said that after he defeated the Pakistani opponent, whom he did not name, the two went to hospital for treatment after suffering cuts when their heads collided during the bout.