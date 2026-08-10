BenQ RD270Q monitor review: A monitor that takes long screen hours seriously

The BenQ RD270Q is designed to make long hours in front of a screen more comfortable. (Amit Rahi - HT) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Make your next Purchase at ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → I have reviewed plenty of monitors over the years, but most of them are designed around one simple idea: give you a good display and as many features as possible. The BenQ RD270Q takes a slightly different approach. It is a 27 inch monitor designed specifically around programming and long hours of screen time, with features aimed at making text easier to read and the screen more comfortable to use. I am not a coder, so I used it mainly for writing, browsing and the kind of long screen sessions I normally spend in front of my laptop. At ₹29,989, the BenQ RD270Q is certainly not the cheapest 27 inch QHD monitor you can buy. You can find similar display specifications for considerably less money, but BenQ has packed a lot into this monitor beyond the panel itself. After using it for a while, I found that some of those features are actually useful even if you are not a programmer. BenQ RD270Q monitor specifications

Specification Details Display 27 inch IPS, 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate 144Hz Brightness 350 nits Colour coverage 99% sRGB Response time 5ms GtG HDR HDR10 Display coating Nano Matte Connectivity HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type C USB hub 2x USB Type A, 1x USB Type C Price ₹ 29,989

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BenQ RD270Q monitor design and stand The first thing I noticed about the BenQ RD270Q is how solid it feels. The monitor is large, sturdy and has the kind of build quality I expect from a premium productivity monitor. Setting it up is straightforward, and the stand is one of my favourite parts because you get a lot of adjustment. You can move the screen up and down, tilt it, swivel it and even rotate it 90 degrees into portrait mode.

BenQ RD270Q review (Amit Rahi - HT)

That last feature is particularly useful for programmers because you can turn the display vertically and get much more code on screen at once. I did not use it for coding, but even for reading long documents or working with articles, the portrait orientation can be surprisingly useful. The stand also feels sturdy enough that I never worried about the monitor moving around while adjusting it. BenQ has also kept the design fairly clean, so it doesn't look out of place in a home office. There is a dedicated button on the front that lets you quickly switch between the most useful colour profiles, and you can even add a custom profile of your own. There is also an automatic mode that can change the profile depending on what you are doing. It works, but I personally kept it switched off because I prefer controlling the display myself. BenQ RD270Q monitor display The RD270Q uses a 27 inch QHD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 99 percent sRGB coverage and a 350 nits rated brightness. On paper, these are specifications you can find on much cheaper monitors, but the actual display experience is very good. The picture quality is sharp, colours look good and the 144Hz refresh rate makes everything from scrolling through web pages to moving around the desktop feel much smoother. You don't need to be a gamer to appreciate a high refresh rate, especially when you spend several hours scrolling through documents or websites.

BenQ RD270Q review (Amit Rahi - HT)

But for me, the biggest highlight is the Nano Matte finish. It does a fantastic job of reducing reflections without making the screen look dull, and it is also easier to clean than some of the other matte displays I have used. This becomes particularly useful at night when lights around the room can otherwise reflect directly onto the screen. I also really liked how low the brightness can go. I often find myself wishing that laptop displays could go even dimmer when I am working late at night because a bright screen can become tiring after several hours. The RD270Q gives me much more control here, and that made a noticeable difference during my late night writing sessions. BenQ RD270Q monitor coding features The biggest reason to buy this monitor is obviously the software and eye care features. BenQ includes dedicated Coding Modes with Light, Dark and Paper Colour options, along with features such as Night Hours Protection and Visual Optimizer. The company also says the monitor has TUV certified flicker free, reflection free and low blue light features.

BenQ RD270Q review (Amit Rahi - HT)