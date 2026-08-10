What are the ingredients used in lipstick?Here is why I focus on formula and not just brand names for my lipsticks

I choose formulas for lipsticks rather than brands (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility There was a time when, while buying a lipstick, I used to be drawn towards familiar brand names, beautiful packaging and shades that looked stunning on the screen. Over time, however, I realised that a well-known name does not automatically mean the lipstick will work for me. A lipstick can come from a luxury or popular beauty brand and still feel dry, patchy or uncomfortable. On the other hand, a lesser-known formula can sometimes surprise me with its texture, comfort and staying power.

That is why I now pay much more attention to the formula than the brand name when choosing a lipstick. For me, a good lipstick is not just about the colour. It is about how it feels, how it applies, how it wears and how my lips look after several hours.

The formula decides how comfortable it feels One of the first things I check before applying a lipstick is the texture. I love a lipstick that glides smoothly over my lips without tugging or highlighting every little dry patch. Matte lipsticks, in particular, can sometimes feel heavy or drying if their formula is not balanced well.

That is when I started particularly noticing the ingredients on a lipstick pack. Ingredients such as emollients, oils, waxes and conditioning agents can influence how comfortable a lipstick feels. While I do not expect every lipstick to be packed with skincare ingredients, I certainly prefer formulas that provide a smooth application instead of leaving my lips feeling tight.

I look for ingredients that can contribute to a comfortable texture, such as certain oils, waxes and emollients. I also avoid choosing a lipstick purely because it claims to contain a particular ingredient. The overall formulation matters more than a single hero ingredient listed on the packaging.

This is particularly important when I plan to wear lipstick for several hours. A beautiful shade is not worth it if I am constantly thinking about how dry my lips feel.