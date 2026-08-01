Asus Vivobook 14 X1404MA review: I pushed Intel's new Wildcat Lake processor, and here's what happened

A lightweight laptop built to handle your everyday workload. (Amit Rahi - HT) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 5,000/month Check Eligibility → Intel recently introduced its new Wildcat Lake processors for budget laptops, and the Asus Vivobook 14 is among the first machines to launch with one. Looking at the specifications, I honestly wasn't expecting much. A Core 3 processor with only 5 cores, 5 threads and 8GB RAM doesn't exactly scream performance. But then I thought, how many people buying a laptop like this actually care about benchmark scores? So, instead of opening Geekbench and Cinebench, I decided to use it the way I normally use my work laptop. I ended up being more impressed than I anticipated after spending some time with it. Asus Vivobook 14 specifications

Specification Details Processor Intel Core 3 304 (Wildcat Lake) Graphics Intel Integrated Graphics RAM 8GB DDR5 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 14-inch Full HD IPS LCD, 16:9, Matte finish Battery 42Wh Weight 1.4kg Charger 45W Barrel Charger Operating System Windows 11 Home Price ₹ 73,990

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Asus Vivobook 14: Design and build The Asus Vivobook 14 is a budget laptop, and you can easily tell that by taking one good look at it. The entire body is made of polycarbonate which you mostly get at this price and its not bad at all. It keeps the laptop lightweight and compact, which is something I really appreciated while carrying it around in my backpack. I never felt like I was carrying extra weight just because I had my laptop with me. The port selection is surprisingly good as well. You get a dedicated charging port, three USB Type A ports, one USB Type C, HDMI and a headphone and microphone combo jack. Honestly, I don't think most people will ever complain about not having enough ports here.

Asus Vivobook 14 X1404MA review (Amit Rahi - HT)

The moment I opened the lid, I was somehow reminded of my old 2015 MacBook Air. I don't know why, but the keyboard layout and the overall deck design gave me the same vibe. Of course, that's where the similarities end, but it was the first thing that came to my mind.

Asus Vivobook 14 X1404MA review (Amit Rahi - HT)

The display has fairly thin bezels, which helps keep the laptop compact, and the matte finish does a good job cutting down reflections while working near windows or outdoors. Asus Vivobook 14: Keybaord and trackpad The keyboard is decent and simply gets the job done. Personally, I prefer keyboards with slightly shorter key travel, so this one took me a little while to get used to. Once I did, typing long articles wasn't really an issue. The trackpad, however, was a bit disappointing. Asus says it's a glass trackpad, but the finish almost made me feel like there was a protective film on top. I actually tried removing it before realising that's simply how it's made. It tracks well enough, but it never felt as smooth as I expected.

Asus Vivobook 14 X1404MA review (Amit Rahi - HT)

And putting the fingerprint sensor inside the trackpad is so 2016. Almost every laptop has moved it to the power button now, which is simply more convenient. One thing I also didn't like was the charger. Asus includes a 45W barrel connector charger that charges the laptop fairly quickly, but I honestly think it's time to move on. USB Type C charging has become common even on budget laptops, and carrying one charger for everything just makes life easier. Now, I know I sound a little harsh in this section, but that's mainly because this laptop starts at ₹73,990. At this price, buyers naturally start looking at alternatives that offer a more premium build like a MacBook Neo, so these small things become more noticeable. Asus Vivobook 14: Display The Vivobook 14 comes with a 14-inch Full HD LCD display with a matte finish and 250 nits of brightness. Let's just say it does its job pretty well. The matte finish ended up becoming one of the many positive things about this display. It cuts reflections really well, and I never found myself struggling to work in cafes or other brightly lit places. The 250 nits of brightness won't blow you away, but paired with the anti glare coating, it is good enough for everyday use.

Asus Vivobook 14 X1404MA review (Amit Rahi - HT)

The thin bezels are another nice touch because they help fit a 14-inch display into a fairly compact body. The speakers, on the other hand, are just average. They're perfectly fine for YouTube videos, online meetings or casual Netflix sessions, but don't expect much depth. If you're planning to watch a movie or listen to music, you'll probably reach for your headphones instead. Performance: Forget the benchmarks, I wanted to see when it would actually struggle Since this is one of the first laptops powered by Intel's new Wildcat Lake processor, I could've easily filled this section with benchmark numbers. But I don't think that's how most people judge a laptop like this. If you're buying a machine in this category, you're probably wondering how many Chrome tabs it can handle, how smoothly it switches between apps, or if it'll slow down halfway through your workday. So that's exactly what I tested.

Asus Vivobook 14 X1404MA review