Dell XPS 16 (2026) review: The signature XPS is back but creators may want more

I am genuinely excited to see the XPS branding return this year because the new XPS 16 finally feels like Dell listened to the criticism surrounding the previous generation. Last year, XPS branding was gone and while laptops definitely looked futuristic and different, some of those design decisions were not practical. The XPS 16 2026 feels far more polished and mature in comparison. Instead of chasing bold ideas Dell focused on fixing the smaller usability issues that actually mattered. A cleaner, smarter, and more mature XPS. (Amit Rahi - HT) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less And after using this laptop for a while, I can confidently say this is one of the best premium 16 inch Windows laptops available right now. The unit I tested came in the Graphite finish and it looks absolutely stunning in person. Pricing starts at around ₹2,78,000 which is obviously expensive, but the XPS lineup has always been positioned as a premium series. And honestly, the laptops it competes against also sit around the same price bracket or sometimes even higher. What matters more is whether this laptop actually justifies that premium pricing and thankfully, for the most part, it really does. Design: Dell finally fixed the small things that mattered The first thing I noticed when I opened the lid was the new XPS branding on the back. Dell replacing the traditional Dell logo with the XPS logo instantly gives the laptop much more personality. The old branding always looked slightly corporate on such a premium machine. This new approach feels cleaner and more premium. Dell quietly moved its own logo to the bottom, and honestly, it was the right decision.

Dell XPS 16 2026 minimal design (Amit Rahi - HT)

The overall design still follows the same minimalist approach, but everything feels more refined this time. The CNC machined aluminum chassis feels incredibly sturdy and premium. Despite being a large 16 inch laptop, there is practically no flex anywhere on the machine. The hinge also feels solid and stable while using the touchscreen, and opening the lid with one hand feels effortless. One very welcome change this year is the removal of the capacitive function row. I never liked that design choice in the previous generation because physical keys simply work better, especially on a creator focused laptop. Dell finally brought proper function keys back and the experience instantly feels more natural. The fingerprint sensor is gone this time, but honestly, I did not miss it at all because Windows Hello face unlock is super fast and reliable here thanks to the 8MP webcam setup. The keyboard is still using Dell’s signature zero lattice design and I absolutely love typing on it. The keys feel clickier this time, feedback is much better, and typing overall feels more satisfying. The spacing between keys is also excellent which makes long typing sessions very comfortable.

Dell XPS 16 2026 review: Keyboard and trackpad (Amit Rahi - HT)

Dell also improved the trackpad experience this year. The seamless glass wrist rest design is still here and the trackpad still remains hidden underneath the surface, but this time Dell added subtle etched borders around the active area. They are not immediately visible, but you can feel them while using the trackpad which helps a lot with usability. I criticised this heavily in the previous XPS because there was no clear indication of where the trackpad area ended, so it is good to see Dell actually listening. The haptics are also significantly better this time around. Click feedback feels natural, precision is excellent, and overall this is easily one of the best haptic touchpads on a Windows laptop right now. Another unusual thing about the XPS 16 is the speaker setup. There are no visible speaker grills anywhere on the deck which gives the laptop an incredibly clean look. Dell calls them invisible speakers and honestly, they sound fantastic. You get a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support and 10 watts of total output. The sound is loud, clear, and surprisingly bass heavy for a laptop this thin. XPS laptops always had a good reputation for audio quality and the XPS 16 continues that tradition.

Dell XPS 16 2026 review: Ports (Amit Rahi - HT)

My only complaint with the design is the port selection. You only get three Thunderbolt 4 Type C ports and a headphone jack. Now yes, Thunderbolt ports are versatile, but on a premium creator focused laptop, I expected slightly better connectivity options. Especially when creators often work with cameras and external storage devices regularly. An SD card slot or even an HDMI port would have made this setup much more practical. Display: Thin bezels, big visuals Dell absolutely nailed the display experience on the XPS 16. This laptop comes with a 16 inch 3.2K OLED InfinityEdge touchscreen display with extremely thin bezels all around. Even the top and bottom bezels are surprisingly slim which helps the laptop look modern and compact despite being a 16 inch machine.

Dell XPS 16 2026 review: Display (Amit Rahi - HT)

The OLED panel itself looks gorgeous. Colors are rich, blacks are perfectly deep, and contrast levels are exactly what you would expect from a premium OLED display. Dell also added Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification support which makes content consumption an absolute treat. This is genuinely one of those laptop displays that immediately grabs your attention. The display covers 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut which makes it excellent for creators working with photo editing or video editing workloads. Watching movies, editing videos, browsing photos, everything simply looks beautiful on this panel.

Dell XPS 16 2026 review: Display viewing angles (Amit Rahi - HT)

The touchscreen support is also nice to have and viewing angles are excellent as expected from OLED. Brightness is one area where I expected more from Dell. The display offers around 400 nits of standard brightness and peaks at 500 nits in HDR content. Indoors, the experience is perfectly fine, but outdoors the glossy coating can make reflections slightly distracting. Thankfully, the overall display quality is so good that it never became a major issue during my usage. Performance: Panther Lake feels more comfortable inside this laptop The Dell XPS 16 is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra X7 358H processor from the new Panther Lake lineup paired with Intel Arc integrated graphics, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD. I already tested this processor in a couple of laptops recently, but this is the first time I tested it inside a larger 16 inch chassis and honestly, the difference is noticeable. The processor simply performs better when it gets more thermal headroom.

Dell XPS 16 2026 review: Panther lake can breathe here (Amit Rahi - HT)

Daily usage feels effortless on this laptop. Multitasking, browser based work, editing, media consumption, everything runs smoothly without any issues. But honestly, almost every Panther Lake laptop performs similarly in lighter workloads. The real difference starts showing up during heavier workloads. I tried editing videos, running multiple applications together, exporting projects, and the XPS 16 handled everything comfortably. The laptop sustains its performance much better because the larger chassis allows the cooling system to work more effectively.

Dell XPS 16 2026 review: Benchmarks (Amit Rahi - HT)