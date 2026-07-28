Teacher burns 5-year-old boy's private parts with hot knife for urinating in pants in UP's Varanasi, booked

A nursery teacher at a private school in Varanasi allegedly branded a five-year-old boy’s private parts with a hot knife for urinating in his pants after he was denied permission to use the washroom, police said on Monday. An FIR was registered against the teacher, the principal and the management of the school on July 25 after the child’s father filed a complaint at the Lalpur-Pandeypur police station. (Representative Image) (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photos)

An FIR was registered against the teacher, the principal and the management of the school on July 25 after the child’s father filed a complaint at the Lalpur-Pandeypur police station. They were booked under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said station house officer (SHO) Atul Kumar Singh.

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The CCTV footage and DVR had been taken into possession for examination and the school’s kitchen inspected as part of investigation that began after registering a case, said the officer.

The officer said the boy’s father filed a complaint, informing that on July 24, the child asked for permission to go to the washroom during class, but the teacher did not allow him to do so. He alleged that due to the refusal, the child urinated in his pants. Enraged over it, teacher beat him and took him to a room and branded his private part, alleged the complainant.

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“Investigation has been expedited and medical examination of the boy has been done. CCTV footage will be examined and staff members questioned,” he added.

When chief medical superintendent of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Government district hospital was asked about the medical report of the kid, he said he was not aware about the matter and would see findings of the medical examination (on Tuesday) and then comment on it.