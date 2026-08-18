‘Chrome plates? That’s our steel thali’: US woman’s IKEA find goes viral

A US woman’s excitement over finding chrome plates at IKEA has amused Indian social media users. She described the plates as stylish and said she had been looking for them for some time. However, many Indians said the plates looked very familiar and resembled the stainless steel thalis and utensils commonly found in Indian homes. US woman’s IKEA plates get a familiar Indian comparison. (Instagram/@amandamonsen)

The video was shared by Instagram user Amanda Monsen. In the caption, she wrote, “Obsessed with all things chrome! Yay, so happy they had these cutie plates and trays that I’ve been wanting.”

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In the video, Amanda says, “I saw these chrome plates on my For You page and I thought they were so chic. They make food look so good. I’m obsessed with chrome. I’ve been into it for about two years now. When I found out that a friend got them from IKEA, I was like, ‘We need to go.’ So now we’re here on the hunt for these chrome plates and honestly, just anything else chrome, because I love it.”

She is then seen browsing the IKEA store with her partner and picking up plates, vases and other chrome-coloured items.

Check out the full video below: