Indian student praises Qatar Airways over free food coupons during Doha layover: ‘Feeling acknowledged’

An Indian student has praised Qatar Airways after receiving food and beverage coupons during a layover at Doha airport, calling the gesture a thoughtful way of making student travellers feel acknowledged and special. An Indian student was delighted after Qatar Airways offered food and beverage coupons during her Doha layover. (Instagram/francewithkanika •)

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The woman shared her experience in a video on Instagram, where she expressed surprise at the airline’s gesture and said the complimentary food had left a lasting impression on her.

‘Guess who just got free food!’ In the video, the woman, identified as Kanika, excitedly spoke about receiving the coupons while travelling as a student.

“Qatar Airways, I think we really need to have a word. Because what do you mean that for students traveling on one of your flights with a layover in Doha Airport, you offer us food and beverage coupons? I've never heard of something similar from another airline. Guess what? Guess who just got free food! I mean, I think more than the feeling of getting free food, it's just the feeling of being acknowledged, the feeling of—the feeling of being felt special. I love it! I am booking all my student flights in Qatar from now on.”

While the free meal understandably delighted her, Kanika said what stood out more was the feeling that students were being recognised as a distinct group of travellers.

Her reaction captured how even a relatively small gesture can shape a passenger’s overall travel experience, particularly for students who often plan international journeys on tight budgets.

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‘The best Qatar Airways’ Sharing the clip on Instagram, Kanika accompanied it with a short caption that read: “The best @qatarairways”

Watch the clip here: