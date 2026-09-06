Pakistan captain Fatima Sana gives fiery send-off to Shafali Verma in Asia Cup, raises eyebrows: ‘You just scored 55’

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana raised quite a few eyebrows in the Women's Asia Cup fixture against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The medium pacer tried to lead from the front, taking three wickets after her team was bundled out for 55. However, the biggest talking point came when Sana gave a fiery send-off to India's opening batter, Shafali Verma, on the third ball of the second over of the innings. Fatima Sana gave a send-off to Shafali Verma after dismissing her. (Screengrabs - SonyLiv)

Sana bowled a good length delivery, and the ball just bounced a bit more than the young Indian opener anticipated. She tried to work the delivery through the leg side but only managed to get a leading edge that lobbed back to the bowler.

The Pakistan captain then didn't make a mistake, catching the ball. She then didn't hesitate to show Shafali her way back to the pavilion. However, the Indian opening batter didn't react and just marched back to the dressing room. Shafali scored 12 runs off 6 balls, with the help of one four and one boundary.