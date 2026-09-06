Pakistan captain Fatima Sana gives fiery send-off to Shafali Verma in Asia Cup, raises eyebrows: ‘You just scored 55’
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana took three wickets against India, scalping Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Pratika Rawal.
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana raised quite a few eyebrows in the Women's Asia Cup fixture against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The medium pacer tried to lead from the front, taking three wickets after her team was bundled out for 55. However, the biggest talking point came when Sana gave a fiery send-off to India's opening batter, Shafali Verma, on the third ball of the second over of the innings.
Sana bowled a good length delivery, and the ball just bounced a bit more than the young Indian opener anticipated. She tried to work the delivery through the leg side but only managed to get a leading edge that lobbed back to the bowler.
The Pakistan captain then didn't make a mistake, catching the ball. She then didn't hesitate to show Shafali her way back to the pavilion. However, the Indian opening batter didn't react and just marched back to the dressing room. Shafali scored 12 runs off 6 balls, with the help of one four and one boundary.
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“Okay, you are showing her the way out. Your entire team just scored 55 runs, and now you're sending Shafali Verma back,” commentator Vivek Razdan said on air at that time.
In the match against Pakistan, Shafali became the youngest batter to surpass the 3,000 runs mark in women's T20Is. She also became the fastest to reach the milestone, marking it a special day for herself. Shafali achieved the feat aged 22 years and 220 days, beating Ireland’s Gaby Lewis, who was 24 years and 347 days old when she reached 3,000 T20I runs.
She also surpassed the 3000 runs landmark in just 2,182 balls, bettering Australia's great and former captain Alyssa Healy’s previous record of 2,321 deliveries.
How did India versus Pakistan unfold?
The fixture between India and Pakistan started with Fatima winning the toss and opting to bat. However, the batters didn't justify the decision, as they were bowled out for 55 in 18.1 overs. For India, Shree Charani and Prema Rawat scalped three wickets each while Deepti Sharma returned with two.
India came out all guns blazing in the chase as Shafali slammed a six off the very first delivery. However, Fatima then tried to fight, dismissing India's top order of Shafali, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. However, in the end, Harmanpreet Kaur (18*) and Deepti Sharma (12*) ensured India cruised home with seven wickets in hand and 68 balls to spare.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More