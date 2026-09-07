"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has claimed the top spot in North American box office sales for the sixth straight week, an industry group said Sunday. Still on top: 'Spider-Man' dominates North American box office

The superhero film with by Tom Holland and real-life wife Zendaya brought in another $18 million over the long Labor Day weekend in the United States, down 20 percent on last weekend's take.

The latest Marvel blockbuster, which had the biggest debut weekend of all time at the domestic box office, has now brought in $918 million in the United States and Canada since its July 31 release and an additional $1.48 billion internationally, according to industry monitor Exhibitor Relations.

Christopher Nolan's epic "The Odyssey," distributed by Universal, moved up a notch to second place as it took in another $13 million in its eighth week in theaters, for a domestic total of $584.7 million.

Third place went to the much-delayed, mixed animation-and-live action Looney Tunes flick "Coyote vs. Acme," with revenue of $11.3 million as it slipped from second place in its second week.

Warner Bros. shelved this work in late 2023 after filming wrapped up and sat on it for a $30 million tax write off, until a company called Ketchup Entertainment swooped in, acquired the rights and finally released the movie to enthusiastic reviews and a strong start.

Making its debut, "By Any Means" from Paramount grabbed fourth place with $7.4 million in sales. Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star in this civil rights-era crime thriller set in the deep south of the United States in the 1960s.

"This is a good opening for an original crime thriller," said David A. Gross, a film industry watcher with the FranchiseRe movie newsletter.

"Critics' reviews are lukewarm but the audience score is very good," he added.

Fifth place went to Sony Pictures' "Insidious: Out of the Further," which scared up $6.5 million in the third week of viewing for this sixth installment in the horror franchise.

Starring Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea and Maisie Richardson-Sellers, it follows the story of a young woman who can bring spirits into the mortal world but is herself haunted.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"CARS: 20th Anniversary"

"Buddy"

"Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie"

"The End of Oak Street"

"The Dog Stars"

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