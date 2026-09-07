Is Miami airport closed today? Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 crash sparks fire, triggers ground stop
An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 cargo plane caught fire after overrunning the runway and striking multiple vehicles at Miami International Airport.
Miami International Airport has been shut down today after a cargo plane crash. An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 overran the runway, hit multiple vehicles, and caught fire, leaving several people injured.
Scanner traffic reportedly indicates 5 people dead and 5 injured after the Amazon cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport.
Is Miami airport closed today?
As per the airport's statement. “All runways and taxiways at [Miami International Airport] are currently closed as of 3:00 p.m. and a ground stop is in effect.” This means no flights are currently able to take off or land at Miami International Airport until further notice.
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Multiple people injured, say fire official
As per the BBC, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said its crews "received reports of a hazardous situation involving a plane that overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles" at 1:55pm local time.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also said, "Over 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are on scene of an incident involving a plane that overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles near Miami International Airport. Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing. Firefighters are working on extinguishing the fire and assessing patients."
The department added that there were "multiple patients" at the scene, and that officials would "provide additional updates on patients as they become available," as per the BBC.
Also read: Miami airport plane crash update: Ground stop declared as videos show heavy smoke rising from runway
What happened
Shocking visuals have surfaced showing an Amazon Boeing 767 cargo jet lying crashed on a road just outside Miami International Airport. The footage, shared by NBC 6, shows the massive aircraft sitting sideways across the road as thick black smoke rises from the wreckage. The incident took place on Sunday.
As per reports, the plane had just landed in Miami around 2 pm on Sunday, after flying in from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when the crash happened.
Ground stop at MIA
The FAA issued an official ground stop advisory for Miami International Airport (MIA) on September 6, 2026. As per the advisory, the ground stop was put in place due to a "RWY-TAXI / DISABLED AIRCRAFT" issue. The ground stop period was listed from 1743Z to 1900Z, with the probability of extension marked as "medium." Departure facilities affected include Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, Atlanta, and Washington.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More