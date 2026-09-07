Is Miami airport closed today? Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 crash sparks fire, triggers ground stop

Miami International Airport has been shut down today after a cargo plane crash. An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 overran the runway, hit multiple vehicles, and caught fire, leaving several people injured. The tail section of a cargo plane is seen at Miami International Airport after it overran the runway at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on September 6, 2026. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (AFP)

Scanner traffic reportedly indicates 5 people dead and 5 injured after the Amazon cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport.

Is Miami airport closed today? As per the airport's statement. “All runways and taxiways at [Miami International Airport] are currently closed as of 3:00 p.m. and a ground stop is in effect.” This means no flights are currently able to take off or land at Miami International Airport until further notice.

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Multiple people injured, say fire official As per the BBC, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said its crews "received reports of a hazardous situation involving a plane that overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles" at 1:55pm local time.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also said, "Over 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are on scene of an incident involving a plane that overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles near Miami International Airport. Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing. Firefighters are working on extinguishing the fire and assessing patients."

The department added that there were "multiple patients" at the scene, and that officials would "provide additional updates on patients as they become available," as per the BBC.

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What happened Shocking visuals have surfaced showing an Amazon Boeing 767 cargo jet lying crashed on a road just outside Miami International Airport. The footage, shared by NBC 6, shows the massive aircraft sitting sideways across the road as thick black smoke rises from the wreckage. The incident took place on Sunday.

As per reports, the plane had just landed in Miami around 2 pm on Sunday, after flying in from San Juan, Puerto Rico, when the crash happened.