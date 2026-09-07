Trump's 'new hair' mystery deepens: Biographer Michael Wolff reveals secrets amid wig claims

Recently, photos of President Donald Trump stepping off Air Force One in New Jersey showed his hair looking a shade darker than his usual blonde look. The new pictures have added to long-running questions about his hairstyle and come as author Michael Wolff claims Trump travels with a special “patch kit” to keep his hair looking the way he wants. Author Michael Wolff has claimed that President Donald Trump travels with a special "patch kit" to maintain his hair. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

What is the ‘patch kit’? Trump biographer Michael Wolff has claimed that the US president travels everywhere with a special hair maintenance kit. Wolff made this claim while speaking to Joanna Coles on the Daily Beast's show on Saturday.

According to Wolff, Trump has what people around him call a "patch kit." He explained that these patches are “little, small tufts of hair that match whatever color his hair might be at the time.”

He added, "And those are applied if needed and necessary," and said, “So the maintenance of this hair is a major enterprise and has been for many years.”

Coles asked Wolff whether someone travels with Trump specifically to take care of his hair. Wolff said Trump handles most of the maintenance himself, saying, "It's not really a hairdresser, per se. I mean, he does a lot of this himself- the hair maintenance," cited by the Mirror.

However, he confirmed that aides have carried the kit in the past. "There have been a couple of people over, certainly over the political years, who've carried the patch kit," Wolff said. He added, “They are next to the people who carry the nuclear codes.”

Wolff also said, “The patches are stuck with some kind of paste, so they're pretty secure.”

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So is it a wig? Wolff has spoken about Donald Trump’s hairstyle for years and questioned whether it is completely natural. According to the Daily Beast, he said, "You know, of course he insists it's not a wig," and added, "It is only equivocally not a wig, because I know that they carry what are called patches, and they call it the patch kit."

Wolff also compared Trump's denial to a famous statement made by former US President Richard Nixon, who had once insisted he was "not a crook." As per the Daily Beast, Wolff said, “And, you know, that's probably a pretty good indication that if Trump is making a declaratory statement, then the opposite is probably true.”

Joanna Coles also joked about Trump’s hairstyle, comparing it to cotton candy. She said it looked like “one of those spun sugar things that you could put your hand in and pull it out and start eating it, and it would have no calorific value whatsoever.”

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What Ivanka thought about Trump’s hairstyle Wolff, who wrote the book Fire and Fury, has previously written about how Trump's daughter Ivanka viewed her father's hairstyle. As per the Mirror, he said she had "a kind of amused perspective" on her father.

He described how the hairstyle was created, saying it involved being "teased, pulled and fluffed" in certain ways, and added, “And so you kind of created this confection on top.”