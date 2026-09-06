President Donald Trump’s hair is back in the spotlight after he appeared with a different color and style, days after he denied wearing a wig. Trump's 'new hair color' has internet talking days after president insisted, 'I don’t wear a wig.' (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The look drew attention on X, where users joked about the hair color and shape. Trump addressed the wig claims during a White House Rose Garden dinner on September 2. He said a windy 2024 rally in Ohio showed why he could not wear a wig.

Donald Trump denies wearing a wig During the September 2 dinner, Trump spoke about a 2024 campaign rally in Ohio for then-Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. He recalled strong winds at the event and used that experience to reject claims that he wears a wig.

“I went up to the speaker, and it was blowing so hard,” Trump said. “I don’t wear a wig. But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not going to be on your head very long.”

At a 2015 campaign rally, he said, “I don’t wear a toupee; it’s my hair, I swear,” before adding, “This is getting crazy,” while pulling on his hair.

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