Miss World 2026: Indian contestant Nikita Porwal concludes her journey in the top 40
India fails to qualify in the Top 20 at Miss World 2026 as Femina Miss India 2024 winner Nikita Porwal ends her journey in Top 40.
The finale of the 75th Anniversary edition of Miss World is taking place at Nha Trang, Vietnam, on the evening of September 5, where Indian contestant Nikita Porwal has concluded her journey in the top 40.
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The pageant began on August 9 with 111 participants from around the globe, who competed against each other in a series of challenges held across Thailand. Representing India, Nikita made it all the way to the finale but did not manage to make the cut in the top 20. However, her achievement on the global stage is still noteworthy.
The news of Nikita concluding her journey at the Miss World 2026 pageant is shared by Femina Miss India on Instagram, with the caption, “@nikitaporwal_ concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India’s remarkable streak of placing at eight consecutive editions of Miss World.”
“Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world’s biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home — thank you for representing us so beautifully. India is proud of you, always.”
Which countries have made it to the top 20?
The representatives of the countries that have made it to the top 20 at Miss World 2026 include:
From Africa:
- Zimbabwe
- Zambia
- Senegal
- Kenya
- South Africa
From Asia and Oceania:
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Cook Islands
- China
- Vietnam
From Americas and Caribbean:
- Peru
- United States
- Argentina
- Dominican Republic
- Brazil
From Europe:
- France
- Spain
- Belgium
- Gibraltar
- Ukraine
About Nikita Porwal
Born and brought up in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Nikita Porwal completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School before pursuing her graduation at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.
After graduating, her interest in the performing arts led her to seek a career in theatre and television. She became a television anchor as well as performed in more than 60 plays on stage. Her modelling career progressed alongside it, with Nikita winning the Femina Miss India crown in 2024.
Nikita’s Miss World journey extended beyond the usual ramp walks associated with a beauty pageant. The host organisation focused on their initiative, Beauty With a Purpose, for the pageant. As part of the initiative, contestants presented projects addressing issues within their communities. For her project, MAATI, Nikita worked with tribal women and children on areas including education, healthcare, nutrition, hygiene, clean drinking water, and economic opportunities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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