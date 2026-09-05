Miss World 2026: Indian contestant Nikita Porwal concludes her journey in the top 40

The finale of the 75th Anniversary edition of Miss World is taking place at Nha Trang, Vietnam, on the evening of September 5, where Indian contestant Nikita Porwal has concluded her journey in the top 40.

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The pageant began on August 9 with 111 participants from around the globe, who competed against each other in a series of challenges held across Thailand. Representing India, Nikita made it all the way to the finale but did not manage to make the cut in the top 20. However, her achievement on the global stage is still noteworthy.

The news of Nikita concluding her journey at the Miss World 2026 pageant is shared by Femina Miss India on Instagram, with the caption, “@nikitaporwal_ concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India’s remarkable streak of placing at eight consecutive editions of Miss World.”

“Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction and heart on one of the world’s biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home — thank you for representing us so beautifully. India is proud of you, always.”