Did you know babies need fat in their diet in the first two years? Physician explains its role in brain development
Fat is one of the essential nutrients in a baby's diet as it plays a major role in brain and nervous system development in infants, shares Dr Kunal Sood.
When it comes to children’s nutrition, people are extra careful about what to provide for the babies. And adults' conceptions about fitness can lead to being oblivious to the fact that fat is one of the nutrients that babies under the age of two need most.
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Taking to Instagram on September 20, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained why that is the case, and what food sources are best for children to consume.
Function of fats in babies
In the words of Dr Sood, “If you have a child under two, fat is one nutrient that you don't want to intentionally restrict because it does play an important role in a rapidly developing brain.”
He explained that during the first two years of life, a child’s brain is growing incredibly fast. And fat helps build brain cell membranes and support myelination, which is the process of wrapping nerve fibres in a protective myelin sheath. This helps brain signals travel efficiently.
“Certain fats are especially important, including omega-3s like DHA, which support brain and eye development,” added the physician.
How to add fat to a baby’s diet?
While it is important to include fat in a baby’s diet, Dr Sood noted that it does not mean one should start adding huge amounts of butter to every meal.
“Focus on offering a variety of age-appropriate foods that naturally provide fat, like avocados, eggs, full-fat yoghurt, nut, or seed butters that are prepared safely for their age,” he stated.
Other good sources of fat for babies include olive oil and low-mercury fatty fish like salmon.
“Breast milk or infant formula also provides much of the fat babies need during the first year,” added Dr Sood.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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