'Just getting older' complaints signal crisis: Dr Ramakrishnan shares 5 signs of vitamin B12 deficiency you can't ignore

Vitamin B12 deficiency is common in vegetarians or vegans as they consume very little animal protein. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less A tingling sensation in the feet, numbness in the fingers, a burning sensation at night, or increasing weakness is often dismissed as a natural part of aging. But from a neurological perspective, these can also be early warning signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency and should not be overlooked.

“I often see older adults who have quietly adjusted to changes in their bodies without realizing that some of these symptoms may need medical attention,” Dr. T.C.R. Ramakrishnan, MD (Ped), DM (Neuro), tells Health Shots.

The nerve signals that often go unnoticed Symptoms often begin subtly: persistent "pins and needles" in the hands or feet, numbness, or a feeling that limbs have fallen asleep. Some people experience burning in their feet at night. In contrast, others report reduced sensitivity to temperature, nerve pain, or general weakness. These sensory changes can sometimes be accompanied by problems such as balance issues, difficulty walking, or coordination problems. A person may become less steady on their feet, avoid stairs, or appear more hesitant while walking. Family members should notice these changes, especially when they occur alongside tingling or numbness.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can affect the peripheral nerves, and prolonged deficiency can cause lasting damage to the nervous system. If left unaddressed, the complications can become difficult to reverse. These symptoms are easy to miss because they often develop gradually. An older adult may say, "My legs feel weak today," or "My feet are tingling because I walked too much." Families should notice when such complaints recur, become more frequent, or interfere with daily activities.

Why vitamin B12 matters for nerve health? Vitamin B12 plays an important role in maintaining the nervous system, including the myelin sheath, the protective covering around nerve fibers that helps nerve signals travel efficiently between the brain and body. When B12 remains low over time, normal nerve function can gradually be affected.

Vitamin B12 deficiency is more common in older adults than many realize; estimates suggest 10% to 25% of people over 80 may be affected, with factors such as reduced dietary intake, impaired absorption due to lower stomach acid or certain gastrointestinal conditions, and prolonged use of certain medications increasing the risk.